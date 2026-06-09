Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
18h

Many talk about the proliferation of immorality, but few try to live the moral life themselves. As Tolstoy said once, "Every man would change the world, but no man will change himself." Being a moral person requires an honest examination of one's behavior - taking a "moral inventory" and being willing to work on becoming more moral. How many are willing to delve into the depths of their own soul in order to become a better person? I would venture to say many fewer than those who would wag a finger in outrage at others.

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Jennifer Julie De G's avatar
Jennifer Julie De G
11h

Morality is defined as that which is right or which is wrong . Once post modernist tropes became popular, right and wrong became harder to define. It became ‘relative’.

Relative to what? To one’s culture, to one’s country, to one’s sexual proclivities. Anything goes is the result.

However, morality is still what is right and wrong- but again, it becomes complicated: In Islam, child marriage is right. But is it moral?

The problem is the transplantation of foreign cultures into our western Christian culture. And in our Christian notion of ‘tolerance’. However, it was never meant to be at the expense of our culture and values.

In terms of the decline of moral values, this has been going on since the 60s, where freedom was cast as right. As has been said before, abortion as a right, children with out marriage, sexual freedom with no responsibility, alliances with no loyalty. Selflessness.

Why? Because, in Marxist ideology, everything must be destroyed.

It is a plan.

People need things to believe in: so with no God, there are only ill defined causes: usually with no thought as to what they represent. But , people want to be part of a tribe - hence the notion of ‘community’- when it is nothing of the sort .

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