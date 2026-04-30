Fake Milk — (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Mississippi has outlawed lab-grown dairy products, including fake milk. The passage of legislation blocking corporate efforts to displace dairy farmers and their cows with gleaming vats and factories marks not only the impact of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement but also consumer pushback against corporate domination of food supplies for profit. Fake milk has been created for profit and control, based on fake science that is easily debunked by anyone who knows about cows.

Got Fake Milk?

Globalists and multinational corporations have pushed fake milk as a trifecta of wins for consumers. Proponents argue it is healthier, will combat climate change, and reduce animal suffering. Mississippi’s high-profile rejection of this propaganda signals that people are waking up to the fact that the industry behind fake foods seems geared toward profit at the expense of the environment, farmers, animal welfare, and human health. As Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson proclaimed, “We want real food for the real people of Mississippi.”

The state’s bipartisan House Bill 1153 flat-out banned the manufacture or sale of fake dairy products and restricted meat labeling on “alternative protein products” such as plant-based substitutes.

Americans have been lied to about food health for decades. Margarine was touted as healthier than butter, but it was just more profitable to simulate the real stuff with hydrogenated fats made from vegetable oils. Eggs were replaced with fake substitutes, and now we know chickens produce a superfood. Red meat was condemned based on studies of highly processed meats containing a phalanx of preservatives. And remember how women were told it would be “more convenient” to replace their mother’s milk with corporate formulas tainted with chemicals?

A Corporate Scam Revealed

Fake milk can be added to the list of corporate scams backed by regulators and NGOs. Early on, artificial milk was described as “an animal-free dairy product … made in a lab using genetically engineered yeast programmed with DNA to produce the same proteins found in cow’s milk.” Now the linguistic plug describes it as “precision fermentation that produces biomass cultured from cells.”

Perhaps fake milk should be called mRNA milk, to clarify that it is grown from yeast (in GMO-plant-based solutions containing pesticide residues) and then mixed with minerals, sugars, fats, and flavorings. Put that on the packaging and see how it sells.

The giveaway is that not one of the three “justifications” is true. The “animal welfare” argument ignores that, as cows are replaced with factory fabrications, they do not retire to green pastures but to abattoirs. Will cows eventually only be seen in a zoo? The “climate change” argument is baseless – cows sequester more carbon dioxide and methane in soil with their manure than they emit; that manure is replaced with synthetic fertilizers, especially urea, which is made from natural gas (aka methane). Manure builds soils; chemicals deplete them. And the “human health” argument goes out the window quickly. While many people are lactose intolerant, faux milk is not as healthful as the real deal and is just another chemical-laced processed replacement for farmers and their bovine charges.

How does building factories filled with gleaming vats and rubber tubes help the ecosystem? How does transforming GMO-cropped plants dependent on glyphosate and pesticides into fake food improve the environment, let alone human health? Let cows eat God’s solar panels (aka grass), rebuild soils, and feed hungry humans.

Farmers, Humans, and Cows (Oh My!)

As more people are beguiled into drinking cow milk substitutes, the price paid to farmers for their milk has plummeted in the United States to less than $19 per hundredweight – below the cost of production. Dairy farmers are struggling to maintain intergenerational farms and keep their animals from slaughter. The huge corporations that push them out of business and off the land gain an irreversible domination of human dining and health when they replace cows with factories and monopolize milk production.

Mississippi is leading America and the world toward truth and common sense. The globalists deceive humanity into complacent submission to absolute control. If people want to drink facsimile factory potions that put cows and farmers out of work and bolster corporate dominance, they should be free to do so – just like some people like to smoke cigarettes despite clear health risks. But labels should warn consumers rather than trick them into believing they are drinking the real thing. Mississippi has gone the whole hog to simply ban the stuff.

Share

(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)