Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Jane's avatar
Jane
8h

Perhaps a simple change in law would help. Nothing that isn’t harvested from livestock can be labeled “milk”. I. E. Almond juice, oat juice, etc.

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
10h

Steak and eggs and milk..... breakfast of champions!

Corporations and climate nutjobs try to ruin everything.....

The best milk comes from the happiest cows, which are found grazing in those green pastures, not eating grass while dodging effin solar panels!!

Mississippi.... please God, let it be the first of many (all) states to enact what might be the sanest thing done recently!! Although the Supreme Court's ruling yesterday on gerrymandering is also a huge, smart, win!!

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