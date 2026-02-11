Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

User's avatar
J. Lincoln's avatar
J. Lincoln
11h

When our cat died, so did our further need for the NYT.

Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
12h

Just the left being the left..... absolute hypocrites, the actual fascists......

It must be a terrible life to be so effin deranged with hatred of one man, that your every waking moment is consumed by something you hate. That dumbass Obama, the guy who did more to destroy race relations in this country than anyone else, didn't live rent free in our heads. We knew, in time, he would be gone. And he is....

Most likely, the women of the left are just jealous of how beautiful our First Lady is, and the "men" of the left are jealous that our President is married to her!!

Sometimes ya just gotta sit back and enjoy their misery!!!

