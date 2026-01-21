Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Polly Frost
11h

Thank you, John. All of this is a huge step forward. However — and I know I’m repeating myself here — America ain’t gonna eat right until kids have to take home ec classes again and learn to cook. Make America Cook Again!

1 reply
Mike Rodgers
11h

I too wished it had gone a little farther but like Polly observed, this is a huge step forward! I really appreciate Kennedy's courage and forthrightness in addressing our nation's health crisis. On a very personal level, it is also encouraging to me and my wife to exercise more care in what we eat. Thanks John for your efforts in this crucial campaign for healthier foods (and soils).

