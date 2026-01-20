Small Farm Republic

Such is our convoluted justice system.

Unfortunately, as in the vax industry, simply providing the public the information about ingredients, safety testing, and health hazards that they need for informed consent seems a rather inadequate remedy compared to the unlimited propaganda resources, suppression, and lying of the manufacturers. Their government lackeys and media advertisers help to minimize any possible awards to plaintiffs that even have the wherewithal to mount a lawsuit, much less being made whole from the damages they suffer...assuming they can even find an honest lawyer willing to take on the beast.

Meanwhile, our national food supply and landscape continue to be poisoned, made profitable for big ag through the USDA's numerous handouts and grants. Besides being a full-time pursuit, much of the general public is too indoctrinated, disinterested or distracted to educate themselves against these constant threats to humanity -- which is why I appreciate your bringing so many of these kinds of issues to the attention of your subscribers.

Bayer/Monsanto claims that the 170K plaintiff suits are the result of greedy lawyers......How about Bayer disclosing that they have 'infinite' shareholders that they need to answer to! If it were not for the the Wall Street investment model, companies like this would be minimized because their products' features/benefits are outweighed by the investment structure. Basically the stocks are more important than the items they manufacture. It's most of our world that is in this situation.

