Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
1d

Beautifully-stated John! Time to move the needle forward for the American farmer, the American people, the American soil, water, and air, and to "heal the divide."

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
1dEdited

So grateful you were not elected President! MAHA is a far better, needed position. I don’t bother to even vote any more. New candidates for change never are put on the ballot, others: election is rigged before it starts.

Reminds me of a favorite line from Jane Fonda in They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?. . . . It’s like Central Casting, it’s all booked before you get there.

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