Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Il faut savoir ~'s avatar
Il faut savoir ~
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Following a dead end with allopathic care, I consulted a chiropractor and after a detailed consultation and 10 treatments, I gained 1/2 " in height (bonus) and more importantly got rid of the pain in my back and knee. Now I'm doing maintenance once a month. The cost, negligeable compared to the crazies in the medical complex with their drug assortments and scalpels! Hopefully this gets done to serve many.

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