Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mark Vincent's avatar
Mark Vincent
Oct 13

Right, so here we go with yet another trial to see if eating healthy foods will reduce or eliminate diseases of the modern era.

Well there are plenty of examples worldwide that bear looking at.

Science knows as fact: eating wholesome nutrient dense food is the only way to prevent disease but the devil is in the details.

These foods are expensive - even more so now, so millions get by eating the cheapest foods they can afford and that means high calorie low nutrient highly processed garbage.

One hard look around the country should be all you need to see that the American food industry is geared towards maximizing profits at the expense of our health and wellbeing.

Until that is addressed and people receive a solid education early on, one that will carry them through their lifetimes, this problem will continue.

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Toratherapeutics® Ponderings's avatar
Toratherapeutics® Ponderings
Oct 16

YES! PRODUCE IS MEDICINE! Food is medicine when it's real, whole foods, not Frankenfoods. Enjoy my Suno song, "Cereal Killers and Melting Meals" https://suno.com/s/qNzsJKHFLPsRDFcY

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