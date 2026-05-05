Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Stephen North's avatar
Stephen North
1d

How else can we guard against activist judges (and states attorneys)? They make a mockery of the rule of law! (And the eventual break down of society).

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Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
1d

I am an American and this is about the unconstitutional democrat&republican PARTY so I have no expectations of either of these two corporations doing anything other than force their democrat&republican tyranny on Americans.

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