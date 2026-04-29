Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
15m

Just like everything else..... anything that Donald Trump does is bad, simply because either he or someone in his "regime" did it.

I heard a saying one day, forgive me if I have used it in a previous comment..... "If President Trump cured cancer, he would be sued for putting doctors out of work".

If people are receiving taxpayer money, there should be restrictions on how its spent. Simple.

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