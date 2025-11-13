Join Us for the 2025 Vermont Liberty Fest!
Joel Salatin and I will talk about food and farming liberties.
This year’s Liberty Food Fest offers a great lineup of speakers yet again. Joel Salatin travels up from Virginia (the other “V” state) to share his wit and wisdom with Green Mountain liberty-seekers.
Joel Salatin never disappoints. He is passionate, informed, creative, and amusing. I have the honor of joining him at this event, where I will try to avoid being upstaged by Joel. (I usually try to roast him as a means to this end, in love of course).
It is a rare treat to host a person of this ability and stature in tiny Vermont, but we have many other excellent speakers, all focused on food, farming, and liberty! Have a gander at this year’s line-up and events on the schedule page!
There is an early-bird special for both days’ events that includes two dinners. One-day tickets will also be available.
(Joel Salatin at Polyface Farm, 2020.)
I'm trying to figure out how to make it work! Looking up hotels now. It's a long way from Texas, in winter, but I'm investigating! Are you in the market for another Miniature Hereford or two? ;-)