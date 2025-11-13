This year’s Liberty Food Fest offers a great lineup of speakers yet again. Joel Salatin travels up from Virginia (the other “V” state) to share his wit and wisdom with Green Mountain liberty-seekers.

Joel Salatin never disappoints. He is passionate, informed, creative, and amusing. I have the honor of joining him at this event, where I will try to avoid being upstaged by Joel. (I usually try to roast him as a means to this end, in love of course).

It is a rare treat to host a person of this ability and stature in tiny Vermont, but we have many other excellent speakers, all focused on food, farming, and liberty! Have a gander at this year’s line-up and events on the schedule page!

There is an early-bird special for both days’ events that includes two dinners. One-day tickets will also be available.

Early-Bird Tickets

(Joel Salatin at Polyface Farm, 2020.)

Register

Share