It’s time again for Vermont’s annual Liberty Food Fest. As usual, organizer Graham Meriwether has recruited a terrific lineup of speakers covering a variety of food- and farming-related issues. The main venue has changed this year, but the incomparable fresh, local dinner event at The Hungry Diner will remain a launch favorite: this year’s speaker will be Ben Falk, a dynamic, passionate Vermonter who designs regenerative farm management plans for farmers and conservationists.

Event Details Here

Early bird tickets are on sale until December 1, with a variety of ticket options. For $21, attendees can attend just one day if they want, but both days are filled with a wide range of speakers. The speakers page shows who is speaking, their qualifications, and the schedule page shows what time they will address the crowd. I’m on at 4 PM on Saturday, discussing “Produce is medicine” (though meat is medicinal too!), and I promise not to bore you.

Buy Tickets Here

Americans are becoming more aware of the threats industrialization, consolidation, and greed pose to their food system. Vermonters have historically represented a culture of agrarian self-reliance, independence, resourcefulness, and frugality. Liberty Food Fest seeks to educate people about their local food supplies, connect them with local farmers and processors, and inspire those with similar interests in a warm, bipartisan, in-person gathering.

Learn from farmers, homesteaders, educators, journalists, and politicians how we can protect and grow our local food economy together! This is a very family-friendly event, celebrating food, farming, and healthy soils!

Friday evening will feature grass-fed chili from Smokin’ Bowls, a locally (Graham-raised?) hog, and a free world premiere of the film “Who Will Feed Us?” by Graham Meriwether and Leave It Better. There may also still be vendor tables available.

Mark your calendar to get inspired, meet like-minded souls, share knowledge, and make new connections! The ancient connection between farmers and diners has been interrupted by fragile supply chains, chemical contamination, poor animal welfare, and corporate profiteers—including here in Vermont.

Let us reclaim this agricultural heritage, for health, happiness, and liberty!! Join us for the 2026 Liberty Food Fest!!

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Liberty Food Fest Website