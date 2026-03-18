Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Cathy Moffitt Boyd's avatar
Cathy Moffitt Boyd
8h

Congratulations on your new book, John. I would like to know if I can purchase it directly from you or your publishing house rather than Amazon. If so, please provide a link.

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diana's avatar
diana
5h

It's so funny to see the books you write addressed to "conservatives." While believing in fairness, justice, rights, and community, MANY "liberals" saw through the Bright Green propaganda (the green was money for huge capitalist endeavors which only made the environmental issues worse -- and never addressed pollution, the real big deal). We're here. Even here in the glypho-saturated Midwest. No interlibrary loan copies, and no used-book copies, but Thriftbooks has both older and brand new. :)

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