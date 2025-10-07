Small Farm Republic

Alexandros Krampis
7h

Beautiful. Thank God! I hope this message reaches far and wide and people take heed.

goatsRstillgruffy
5h

Amen! I buy only pastured, grass fed beef from a local farmer who I know and respect. He also sells chicken that is also pastured and eggs, along with his own pork and bacon. The bacon is naturally wood smoked with no additives and utterly addictive. His on-site market also provides a venue for other local farmers’ produce, dairy products, baked goods, and lamb. The store also carries coffee from a local veteran owned business.

