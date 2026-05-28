Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Sweet Angel Cecelia's avatar
Sweet Angel Cecelia
16h

Consumers today are paying closer attention to what they put into their bodies. Many people are choosing grass-fed meats and more natural foods because they believe they offer better nutrition and fewer antibiotics, hormones, and highly processed ingredients. At the same time, many consumers are stepping away from overly processed meat and dairy substitutes in search of healthier, whole-food options. Young people in the USA may be leading the way in this movement toward healthier eating. However, the rising cost of quality food prevents many families and young adults from truly eating healthy every day. Access to nutritious, affordable food should not be a luxury — it is something that needs to change for the future health of our communities and our country. I wish you could be a guest speaker on our podcast in Arizona. "Make 100 Healthy Club: https://cast11.com/living-a-good-life-lifestyle-podcast-2/ Thank you for your hard work.

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Writer
15h

I just bought a pack of steaks at the supermarket a couple weeks back. They seared weird, the texture was off, and they didn't taste right. The next day I ordered a sample box from a grass-fed beef place. Amazing difference. I tossed the rest of the supermarket steaks, even though they cost me $50 and I'm disabled/retired, so not rich. These reminded me of steakhouse steaks 30 years ago. The supermarket steaks, though also beef, tasted nothing like this actual beef.

Next up: properly raised pork and chicken. I haven't had decent chicken in decades, and my last two pork loins absolutely sucked.

I just need a bigger freezer. 😎

Most 'food' in the supermarket is poison of some form. I now avoid as much as I can.

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