Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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LWB's avatar
LWB
21h

Good article, thanks!

Add LED and fluorescent lighting to your list of electromagnetic field generating devices

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Grace Michele's avatar
Grace Michele
21h

… connected within Humans via the MasterRoboticNanoAgency [MRNA] via American Xenobots …

what do We tell Our Children !?!

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/team-builds-first-living-robots-that-can-reproduce/

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