I recently enjoyed the pleasant honor of being interviewed about my new book by my friend and hero, Dr. Meryl Nass, at Children’s Health Defense. Meryl introduced the topic by relating her own story about reading a science fiction book in her adolescence that contemplated a dystopian food crisis. I countered with my own adolescent fascination with science fiction (I loved Robert Heinlein!). We discussed how, sometimes, fiction allows us humans to approach and absorb disturbing real-life topics without recoiling in fear or cognitive dissonance. Then we discussed my non-fiction book that foretells widespread food price inflation and even famine in America if we don’t wake up and switch agricultural gears very quickly.

(With Meryl Nass, the first time we met in person, at the Hanover Inn in New Hampshire in 2023, when Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spoke during his campaign for President.)

Please enjoy our brief interview together and share it with others whom you believe will benefit from our light-hearted discussion of a very grave subject.

Watch Interview Here

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