In his brilliant new documentary, filmmaker Jeff Hays tells the story of the MAHA movement and exposes the regulatory capture of our public health agencies that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran for president to warn us about.

The Official MAHA Movie opens with a montage of Kennedy’s campaign, focused on his key motivation for challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024 Kennedy had studied for decades how the regulatory agencies commissioned to safeguard public health had become “captured” by wealthy corporate interests that produced the so-called “science” presented, influenced these agencies to favor its products, and controlled the media with advertising dollars.

Hays has produced numerous films, including a documentary called “The Real Anthony Fauci,” based on the book of the same name by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Many of his previous films have been health-focused.

I know Jeff Hays personally, having met him at various MAHA events and become friends, and can personally attest to his integrity, intellect, and profound passion for educating Americans about the perils to their health posed by the regulatory agencies that are supposed to protect the public.

The Official MAHA Movie is the shorthand name for Hays’ 16-part documentary called MAHA Uncensored: The Truth About Medicine. Chapter 1 of the first episode (each episode consists of two chapters) is entitled “The Medical-Industrial Complex: A Success Story.” As you may have guessed, the “success” in the title does not refer to the successful nurturing of the health of a vulnerable public, but the rapacious industrial profiteering at their expense.

Hays chronicles the advent a century ago of national institutions that “standardized” medicine in ways that shuttered many medical disciplines (including chiropractic and homeopathic care), supported patented, petroleum-based food additives and drugs, and led to the eventual takeover of most food production by the tobacco industry. Trans fats, BHT, and other food additives touted as “safe” by federal agencies were anything but. The result was U.S. food safety policies that permitted some 10,000 dubious food additives (in contrast, Europe allows fewer than 400).

As Hays documents with compelling expert interviews, the result of this scandalous betrayal has been widespread American death and suffering from diseases inflicted by diet, a form of food fascism that began before anyone living today was born. Now, American life expectancy is declining, the wealthiest nation in the world is one of the sickest, and U.S. healthcare costs are double that of most other nations.

Food production was “standardized” to maximize corporate profits. Concurrently, powerful lobbying interests for Big Pharma, Big Food, and the insurance industry deluge Americans with false information to keep them ignorant and compliant, distributed through propaganda from the voices Americans trust: university researchers, “expert” national associations including the American Medical Association, mainstream media, and civil rights groups. Together, these industrial conspirators concealed the harms caused by cheap, unhealthy foods, as well as patented, often harmful drugs purporting to cure.

In the series, Hays talks about his own experience trying to publicize Kennedy’s bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci, published in November of 2021 by Skyhorse. No national media outlet ever reviewed the book, and YouTube, Vimeo, and Google immediately censored Jeff’s efforts to advertise the book on social media for the purported offense of “spreading vaccine misinformation.” This did not discourage Hays. Instead, because it revealed the extent of institutional corruption, it motivated him to redouble his efforts to counter the propaganda apparatus that stifles “real science” and real critical thought.

This is why The Official MAHA Movie is so compelling: It speaks freely, without corporate chains. Once Americans see the truths about poisonous food additives and medications that make people sick (necessitating yet more sickening medications), these realities cannot be unseen. The documentary harkens back to a time when mainstream media engaged in actual journalism, weighing both sides of debates rather than propagandizing one side. That in itself is a powerful antidote to the Huxleyan trance that holds sway over so many American minds today.

Chapter 2 of the first episode, entitled “How Big Pharma Steals Our Bodies,” has a greater impact on the viewer, impacts the viewer even more forcefully than Chapter 1... Hays brings many different tendrils of inquiry together here, spanning Kennedy, Big Pharma, and media censorship by the medical-industrial and food-and-ag-industrial complexes. The focus of this segment is drug company fraud that has repeatedly exposed the industry’s capacity to destroy lives for the corporate bottom line.

The Official MAHA Movie pulls no punches when it addresses SSRIs like Paxil and Prozac. The common theme here is a rush to medicate patients without evaluating alternative pathways toward improvement. This is especially true and shocking when applied to young children.

My own health journey toward cleaner food and self-care began after I became devastatingly ill with Lyme Disease. I routinely encounter similar stories within the MAHA movement, as it is almost the rule rather than the exception that people join MAHA after becoming aware of the travesty that modern medicine and food production has become.

While watching the series, my eyes welled with tears during the interviews of people who have overcome debilitating illness caused by pharmaceutical concoctions peddled as “therapeutic.” I know what chronic, unremitting pain that makes you want to end your life feels like. I had great empathy for the victims of pharma-deceived physicians that Jeff Hays so compassionately featured.

That might be my key takeaway from this compelling documentary series: We have to listen to the victims of the invisible chemical world that is consuming Americans, rather than the perpetrators. Hays recalled in the series that a doctor friend had once remarked that we “do not have a healthcare system in the process of failing, but rather a medical industry in the process of succeeding.’”

With that frightening truth ringing in your mind, I suggest that you watch this important film and drink in the truth, as frightening as it may be. Forewarned is forearmed. Artistic achievements such as The Official MAHA Movie reveal the truth: they also save lives by informing Americans which foods and medications to avoid in advance and who to trust. Jeff Hays’ hard work and passion have paid off for humanity in this outstanding series.

You can watch The Official MAHA Movie for free for a limited time, with one episode delivered to your email every day, and you can also purchase all 16 episodes to watch on demand by going to the official movie page.

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