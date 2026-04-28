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Small Farm Republic

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a rooted life's avatar
a rooted life
14h

You lost me when you sided with RFK, Jr. on the glyphosate issue. Not a single person in MAHA pushed back. Until someone from MAHA speaks up, you won’t have my support (nor vote) going forward (along with many). In the mean time, I’ll be taking action on my own against the farmers that continue to spray around our land. They are killing our trees and their poisons continue to drift into our food gardens (the tests were alarming). We are being poisoned by land, water, and air. And ya’ll still continue to prioritize vaccines. Yes, vaccines bad. Now do pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. ~”the 1%”

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
21hEdited

I know Jeff, for a long time, ever since ~2014-2015, when I was contacted by his agency looking for somebody who would tell the truth about GENETICALLY MODIFYING ORGANISMS, something I was working on for Zen Honeycutt... After laying out ALL THE DETAILS, I was never contacted again, as if they were not interested, or something else.. Exactly like Zen, who took my >10 pages of scientific summaries on that topic, and again, NO INTEREST... Just wonder WHY?? Did 'they' waited until the moment in 2020 when now we got GENETICALLY MODIFYING HUMANS after the covid jabs??? All what I can say is, RFK Jr. is 'in it', 100%.

The truth is ALWAYS BITTER, like in the most recent, another staged 'shooting' with that ONE PURPOSE, apparently, to build ILLEGALLY the 'BALL_room', and who knows what more.. And what is its real purpose??? Just listen to this, to get your eyes wide OPEN:

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/youre-paying-for-trumps-ballroom

After some research, this needs to be added:

Here it is, where it becomes a RELIGIOUS issue, again:

https://factually.co/fact-checks/politics/white-house-ballroom-renovation-contractors-awarded-329d48

with their works:

https://www.sbaranes.com/portfolio/all/grid

and now compare this:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2025/07/the-white-house-announces-white-house-ballroom-construction-to-begin/

and this

https://dailycaller.com/2026/02/19/commission-fine-arts-approves-donald-trump-white-house-east-wing-modernization-ballroom-project/

with this:

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Solomon%27s+Temple+Holy+temple+in+ancient+Jerusalem+before+its+destruction+by+Nebuchadnezzar+II&ia=images&iax=images

question: is it BALLROOM or BAALroom of the Palantir et al. prepaid 'non-human future'???

More explanations, by the RIP Bill Cooper, in German unfortunately..., you can let it translate:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YllfsLzLC4

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