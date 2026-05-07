Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mike Rodgers's avatar
Mike Rodgers
17m

I always find it ironic that those who most loudly proclaim the "save democracy" mantra, always find it convenient to circumvent that same democracy to achieve their agendas. Fortunately, we have a majority on SCOTUS who still believe in the Constitution!

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