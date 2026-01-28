Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen F Wagner's avatar
Kathleen F Wagner
3d

I am hoping the Republican reps will read this, because they must realize that the population is more aware of what is going on. They realize that their interests are 2nd to corporate interests and even though the politicians 'pretend' to listen to their constituents, we know better. They still have time to get it right, and let's hope they do!

VERY good article, John. Thank you.

Reply
Share
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
3d

It's all they have anyone. I don't believe any of us want Greenland or Venezuela, or hotels and casinos over dead Gazans.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture