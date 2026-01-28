If the Republican Congress and White House give up on Making America Health Again, they can expect a poor prognosis for the midterms.

(photo credit, Gage Skidmore)

As the 2026 midterm elections fast approach, the stakes for President Trump to impact America (and prepare the ground for Republican success in 2028) are high. The key to swinging independents and Kennedy-drawn Democrats to vote red in 2026 hinges upon the MAHA promises made by the Trump campaign and Republicans in 2024. Republican-led efforts to shield pesticide manufacturers from legal liability and to neuter EPA regulatory authority over sewage sludge and chemical pollution are viewed as a betrayal of those promises, including by conservative voters.

Republicans cannot have their MAHA cake and eat it, too. If they ignore their own base, they will lose vital independents. Legislation that tells American voters to pound sand on the health of their kids is a politically fatal gambit.

Public outcry against efforts to insulate chemical manufacturers from legal liability at the state and federal levels demonstrates that the electorate has shifted its environmental lens away from carbon dioxide alarmism and toward the very real threats posed by ecotoxins in their children’s food, air, drinking water, and young bodies. Endocrine disruptors, glyphosate, phthalates, and PFAS have become common terms on voters’ tongues.

Republicans have decided to play craps with the midterm vote. The dice they have most recently tossed are in-your-face reductions in regulatory laws crafted to evaluate chemical risks for new and existing substances. The 2016 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) was a strongly supported bipartisan effort to strengthen EPA review of potentially dangerous chemicals. Now the GOP seeks to defang it completely, seemingly willing to toxify the midterms in service to economic growth and corporate profits.

Sponsors of a proposal to file down the TSCA’s teeth don’t even hide their prioritization of corporate profits above constituents’ health, naming the January 22 hearing in the House Subcommittee on Environment “Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America’s Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing.”

An impetus to streamline the approval of newly created and insufficiently tested chemical contaminants is the rapid push to build more A.I. data centers. These centers are already raising voters’ eyebrows because they drive up energy costs and draw down massive amounts of precious local water resources. They require oodles of new toxins, too. Iowa has 105 data centers, with more planned.

Invoking President Trump’s executive order favoring A.I. development, the EPA announced that

it will be prioritizing the review of new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that are intended for use in data center projects or for the manufacturing of covered components, as defined by Executive Order 14318, “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure.” This prioritization of reviews will start with submissions received on or after September 29, 2025.

This is the opposite of MAHA promises, and many Americans are not persuaded that they and their grandchildren should accept higher cancer, infertility, and birth defects in a devil’s bargain to “modernize” laws by taking them backwards, “strengthen” the spewing of toxins, or “grow domestic manufacturing” at the expense of rural health. The tone-deaf subcommittee did not even bother with a pretense of concern for public health — drill, baby, drill!

Looking under the hood of voter sentiments reveals that this is political suicide for the GOP. A 2024 Iowa poll found that 94% of Iowans objected that the EPA does not conduct its own studies on chemicals and relies on studies submitted by chemical companies. The poll found that 87% of Republicans oppose granting chemical companies immunity from legal liability. GOP legislators hell-bent on gutting the TSCA are ignoring their constituents.

Iowa’s state motto is “Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain.” The state’s grassroots denizens also prize their longevity and will maintain their voting rights to be protected from A.I. toxins.

Carbon dioxide is innocuous and easily sequestered. PFAS in drinking water are harmful and understudied, persist forever, and are extremely costly to extricate from the ecosystem. The issue is compounded by the Hawkeye State’s pre-eminence in new cancer cases.

In 2024, Iowa gained prominence for the ignominious claim to the nation’s fastest-growing incidence of cancer. The Iowa Cancer Registry brushed off the alarming statistic as attributable to the carcinogenic impacts of alcohol and the state’s high rate of binge drinking, ignoring the exponential growth of factory farming and resulting nitrate pollution in its waterways. Forbes reports that more than 6,600 private wells in Iowa suffer from nitrate levels exceeding EPA safe limits, noting, “Studies have linked long-term exposure to nitrates, even below federal limits, to increased risks of colorectal, bladder, and ovarian cancers, as well as birth defects.”

It is not alcohol that Iowans are bingeing on. Iowa is the only state where cancer rates are rising. Its binge drinking (of alcohol) has not increased in recent years, and other states with higher rates of binge drinking have not experienced cancer spikes. The Iowa Source noted:

To really get to the root cause of the rise in Iowa cancer rates, researchers note that we need to look at what has happened in Iowa that isn’t happening to the same extent in other states. “What needs to be looked at are things that are probable or possible carcinogens that have increased beginning about 1990, because of the well-recognized latency of environmental cancers,” says James Merchant, a retired professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, in an article in the Des Moines Register. Most notable? The changing agricultural practices over the past two decades could be driving the trend, notes Merchant. “The carcinogens associated with industrial agriculture are the ones that really need to be looked at very closely,” he says.

Instead, congressional Republicans are gearing up to look less closely, not only at the potential deleterious effects of existing agricultural chemicals, but also at the hundreds of new ones created annually in chemical company laboratories to “modernize, strengthen, and grow” industrial applications such as A.I. data centers. The January 22 hearing will weigh legislation that would pare back EPA oversight of new chemicals, hinder its ability to regulate existing chemicals by imposing nearly impossible standards, increase industry involvement in oversight, and limit evaluation of human health impacts. How will that resonate with Iowans if they remember in November?

They will remember. MAHA is bipartisan. If Republican Iowans are agitated, imagine how independents and Democrats nationwide will revolt in midterm voting booths. Americans, already anxious about the threats to privacy and sovereignty posed by A.I. technologies, are not enamored with the prospect of untested chemical pollution in their kitchen faucets and their children’s reproductive systems.

This might serve MAGA, but not MAHA. If the GOP does not deliver on the latter, it may sacrifice its ability to further the former. That would be lame-duck toxic.

(Originally published at American Thinker.)