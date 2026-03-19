Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
18h

My husband's family had owned property. with a cabin on it his grandparents built themselves, outside of West Townshend Vt since the late 50's. We used to vacation there several times each year for decades, enjoying the beauty of the mountains and rivers. Not any more. No one in the extended family goes to Vermont and we sold the property in 2012.

Vermont's decline began in the late 60's-early 70's when the hippies fled there to escape the draft. We watched increasing numbers of progressives invade ever since. The native Vermonters that we knew were not happy whatsoever with the changes these flatlanders brought to their home state.

A dear friend who had lived in Burlington for over a decade finally left and moved to Colchester in 2020 to escape the insanity that Burlington has become. He will not even shop there. It sadden me to think that once beautiful city has declined to its current state.

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pbow's avatar
pbow
18h

This is an interesting story John. If I understand correctly, the individual was not even the suspect that law enforcement intended? Why did the individual respond the way he did? It seems like an acknowledgement of wrong doing whether the intended individual or not.

I have lived in Vermont all my life. I will admit that I no longer seek local "news". I have stopped contacting any state political "representatives." They do not represent me. They reresent their own objectives. Their objectives are not my objectives. I vote. My vote never counts. While the politicians blivocate about the Save America Act and the terrors of disenfranchising the down trodden, they willfully and aggressively pursue the disenfranchising of the rest of us. If we disagree with their priorities we are ignored or lectured from their lofty benches. If we dare suggest that loving your neighbor is a whole different directive than bending over backwards to facilitate their wealth and human rights redistribution agenda we are treated as lepers. DEI hasn't gone away, nor has it gone underground. We are not the state of the Underground Railroad. We are the state of the criminal cartel. Looting and pilaging the heritage population via forced charity when plenty of law abiding Vermonters would love to be the recipients of some neighborly goodwill. No, we are a misguided populace who hellbent on looking over the invisible downtrodden in their midst while they peer over the fence at the latest object of their emotions. If Sanders, Balint and Welch (the list goes on) want to take in the criminals, feed them 3 square meals a day, and pay for their legal fees, have at it. I would appreciate actually having a CHOICE in this dang state. Two wolves and a sheep do not make a republic.

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