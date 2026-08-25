(Photo by Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The White House has prioritized budget-cutting and rooting out waste since the earliest days of Trump 2.0. Some people have alleged that elected Democrats are associated with rampant fraud in numerous federal agencies, often connected to illegal immigrants. As the midterm election season looms in America’s fractious political climate, some Democratic candidates may encounter a credibility problem selling socialist economic solutions to working-class voters.

Far-Left Cliff

America’s far left embraces policies such as defunding the police, decarceration, open borders, and boundless “free” programs that cost citizens in both cash and chaos. Yet even those who oppose basic voter ID requirements as oppressive seemingly go mum when widespread fraud schemes are exposed in Minneapolis childcare and autism programs, in California and New York hospice services, and in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Trump White House recently unveiled a new tracking dashboard to display the funds diverted by fraud and the progress in reclaiming money where possible. Stopping waste tends to appeal to both blue and red wallets, especially when corporate media parrots establishment Democrats’ cacophony of the “affordability crisis.” It is not just that it’s harder to target wealthy entrepreneurs when government is visibly corrupt; abuse of social programs may undermine public empathy for the very groups those initiatives are supposed to serve.

Howls of indignation followed the comprehensive examination of public coffers under DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). Expensive elitist EV cars necessary to avert the imminent end of the world were lit on fire, keyed, and defecated upon in fury over the supposed end of benefits to starving African AIDS sufferers (the administration of those benefits was shifted to the Department of State). It is harder for people to grind their teeth or spray paint Tesla dealerships over nonexistent daycares and medical clinics.

A Midterm Economic Reckoning

The midterms may compel Democratic candidates to publicly commit to policies beyond rhetoric, which might be stony ground for a paper-thin ideology. This profound weakness in viable economic policy could be exacerbated by strident socialist voices and recent progressive initiatives that ostensibly undermine affordability and the working class, as well as immigration policies that threaten domestic jobs and wages while increasing rent and housing costs. On top of this train wreck of economic offerings, one may add (with zealous assistance from conservative campaign voices) the drumbeat of fraud upon fraud under Democratic stewardship.

The new government fraud dashboard, Fraud.gov, offers the soon-to-vote public a running tally of money stolen and recovered, inviting taxpayers not only to reflect on what those diverted funds could have done to offset the federal deficit, but on how much they could have provided in relief to the intended recipients.

As the midterms approach, American voters are being asked to choose between suicidal empathy for illegal immigrants and community concern for their neighbors. The USDA reports nearly $7 million in fraud, including in the SNAP program – money that should have been spent to help low-income Americans. Funds diverted in the name of hospice and elderly care, immigrant childcare, or autism services might have ended up stuffed in Somalia-bound suitcases, depriving those in genuine need.

Dems Can’t Afford Fraud on the Ballot

How will the party that claims it will rescue the middle class from oppressive billionaires and oligarch bogeymen offer a credible message of economic salvation when the institutions it proposes to employ with mandated wealth redistribution are so abjectly inequitable? Rent controls could drive up rents and reduce housing inventories; mandatory wage increases might inflate food costs and eliminate jobs. Allowing shoplifters to run free may risk a spike in retail inflation for those who pay. But even those socialist programs pale compared to plain old criminality.

The Democratic Party has allied itself with the Democratic Socialists of America and other extremist economic voices who decry capitalism and promise free groceries and free rent. Most working-class voters, who once formed the backbone of the Democratic Party and whose support is desperately needed, are not easily beguiled by such sweetly singing socialist sirens. Their ears may be even more finely attuned to the offensive tales of wholesale fraud now being tallied daily at the White House.

On the midterm campaign trails, expect to hear the usual bickering over what sparked food and other inflation: Bidenomics, COVID profligacy, Trump’s tariffs, and more. Regardless of who voters think is at fault for rising prices, they seem to seek leadership rather than blame. The opinion pendulum would normally swing away from the incumbent Republican Party in times of economic unease, likely compounded if tensions persist in the Persian Gulf. Yet the pendulum then faces a stalled backswing – the Democratic alternative splinters between fiscal responsibility (a traditional Democratic value) and its communist anathema. Accusations of fraud on the blue party’s watch do not instill confidence in either.

Shocking revelations of rampant fraud could be a political death knell if pinned to the Democratic Party. Such stories link directly to crime, immigration, the economy, and affordability – issues that some Democrats have teed up for the GOP, in perfect view of the November voting season. Eliminating fraud is a strong bipartisan win, and Republicans need only share the facts.

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(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)