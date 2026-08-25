Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Richard Lane's avatar
Richard Lane
1d

Since we're talking politics here, which I usually don't discuss given the sad state of what is called social media, I'll make one comment that I don't think is unusual given the sad state of federal politics and reinforced by the sad state of party primaries, with big money donors forcing party ideologies to far right and far left extremes - also removing the average citizen voter and our individual impact in national office elections to almost nil. I've been a member of the Republican party and a conservative for more than five decades, voting in every election all that time. While leaving the party means nothing, (they just don't care), I find that independence means I now am an Independent, means I have a voice, and I choose candidates who best listen, far and few between. I know I'm far from alone in this, Independent voters are trending, because neither party is listening, and federal elections, Senate, House, and President, are beholden to the big money donors. I'm sick about the general state of corruption, so some Fraud.com venture means nothing in the general state of things. I'm for removing big money, setting term limits, stopping parties from their constant gerrymandering, even reforming primaries so that they don't destroy us with their beholden career politicians mostly interested in advancing themselves and doing little for the country. I know what I'm calling out for as a voter is what most of us believe in, likely stymied year after year,because it's in neither's party interest to consider the country first. This is the worst of it we've seen in the last 50 plus years. Every single wedge issue remains, and Congress sits on their hands, most beholden to big money handlers, endlessly speechifying with a stalement of party driven bureaucracy. It's getting very old, and the system is corrupt, even though on the surface, "legal". That's it, and I stop here, waiting for "the buck stops here", rather than "passing the buck" around to the next set of too many well funded career politicians, Senate, House, and the last few Presidents, the 'pikers' that they prove themselves to be.

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Swlion's avatar
Swlion
1d

Good point, John, particularly about the broader issue of protecting public systems from fraud and abuse. That connects with my column this morning: whether we’re talking about taxpayer-funded programs or elections, the goal should be reducing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

We don’t wait for a bank to be robbed or a computer system to be hacked before fixing known vulnerabilities. We address them ahead of time. It should be the same principle with elections. Don’t wait until after an election to fix problems. Fix them ahead of time. And that shouldn’t be a partisan principle—it should be a government responsibility.

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