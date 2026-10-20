Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
8d

Whenever will MAHA realize that poison is good for your health? Thanks to corporate America and its financiers, we all are being educated about this "fact".

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Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
7d

"A two-party “vibe shift.” - Excellent essay John. I'm seeing it out there across America - especially in the Midwest and Ag people. Agree. The time for a full-court press is now...

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