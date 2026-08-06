Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Priscilla King's avatar
Priscilla King
2d

Given that several forms of junkfood, notably soda pop (which hardly even qualifies as junkfood), have had the glyphosate processed out of them and are therefore less immediately toxic than those tempting berries and cherries and ears of corn, what Trump's allowed Kennedy to do has amounted basically to character assassination. However, intelligent MAHA voters remember that the Democrats rejected Kennedy altogether and have shown NO concern about glyphosate or any other public health issue--other than pushing COVID vaccine, which, given that the vaccines were experimental and became available only for the strain of coronavirus that most people already had in their bloodstreams, was a public relations disaster. Democrats are the Party of Fauci. Democrats need radical restructuring and rebranding to have a hope of becoming a viable party in the next decade.

I mean, I hope they do become a viable party, but they need all new candidates...

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Priscilla King's avatar
Priscilla King
2d

I wouldn’t say “betrayed” yet. I do see evidence of Secretary Kennedy using his influence in ways that should appeal to the libertarians in MAHA, while being blocked from taking the dictatorial stance that does appeal to victims of glyphosate poisoning. What I am is disappointed.

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