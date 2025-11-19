Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sukey Watson's avatar
Sukey Watson
8h

The student reactions demonstrate that these kids are not college material. Having been coddled and awarded grades, prizes, and accolades for just showing up and for engaging in social justice causes has created a generation of kids disabled by narratives, agendas, and mind viruses. Higher education is supposed to be challenging and stressful. These babies belong at home in their safe spaces with the pacifier of the day and not in academic life or for that matter the public square. But these same entitled kids waltz right into prominent positions at the plethora of NGOs and other operations which have captured what used to be a civilized and moral society looking out for not personal interests or gain, but for the public good, not some fantasy of a socialist utopia. The phrase, socialist utopia, is an oxymoron but I doubt these kids would even realize that as they have not been taught real history; they have a collectivist hive mentality and are worried not about realities but how well they fit into the narrative ( propaganda) of the day. If they received real educations they would have the capacity to see through the fallacies in which their minds have been well marinated; they would have the capacity to critically evaluate what they have been told and they would have the courage to question it. The coddling of these students has created a very intellectually weak generation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
V Walton's avatar
V Walton
6h

If you see a Harvard diploma on any professional’s office wall, it maybe a red flag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture