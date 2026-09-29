The food affordability histrionics surrounding hamburger prices are an interesting example of left-wing hyperbole directed at Donald Trump about a serious long-term problem that the Left has no plans to fix. Like egg and gasoline prices, the goal is to sow midterm angst and fear, regardless of whether President Trump caused the problem, has the power to fix it, or whether the problem is fixable at all. This cynical pattern is profoundly dangerous.

(The author with one of his Hereford beef cows. Her name is Sindy. Photo by Jacqui Klar.)

Donald J. Trump did not cause the droughts that have decimated U.S. farms or the COVID-19 processing shutdowns that forced ranchers to feed animals at a loss and liquidate stock. He did not cause the spike in input costs that well preceded the Iran conflict and that soared beginning during the Biden years, helped along by his Orwellian-named “Inflation Reduction Act.”

In real (inflation-adjusted) terms, hamburger was $8.83/pound in February 2015 during Obama’s reign; it was only $8.57 in August 2026. Much like Obama deporting illegals and “separating children from their families,” it’s only a problem when Trump is in power.

But the underlying drought and market conditions that spurred high burger prices in 2026 also caused the 2015 spike, and the problem will survive long after Donald Trump has composted in his grave. Partisan bickering diverts attention away from competent economic analysis and delays addressing the root causes of food inflation. Farmers and ranchers are left in limbo; so are consumers.

In real terms, eggs are now $2.127/dozen. They were $4.14/dozen (adjusted for inflation) in August 2015. Where was the howling and hand-wringing then?

The high cost of eggs in early 2025 was almost certainly exacerbated by unfair market manipulations by poultry businesses. (Importantly, the companies involved have settled, but not admitted wrongdoing.)

Somehow, that was completely lost in the panicked TDS moment of derision: “How dare Trump not deliver on lower egg prices in his first month in office!!? Oh, egg prices are down now? Please find me something else to indignantly gripe about! It feeds my dark soul!”

The oligarchs and corporate corruption that helped drive spikes in egg prices are of no interest to the TDS cult—they want oligarchy and high egg prices if they can be weaponized against the President who actually investigated and halted the price-fixing corruption.

Democrats currently ululating over gas-pump prices ignore Democrats’ assault on oil production and refining, and Biden’s beloved war in Ukraine or his inflation-fueling “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Yes, gasoline prices have increased, and the Iran conflict has compounded the problem in the short term. Frankly, it is an economic miracle that prices are not higher. This is likely attributable to Donald Trump’s early support for domestic oil

Yet, as the midterms approach, which party embraces policies that will ensure fuel price stability, and which party seeks instead to replicate Germany’s energy path to “net-zero” and economic ruin?

Spreading fear and lies about inflation and grocery prices also eclipses the plethora of good economic news in this midterm cycle—inflation that hasn’t gone through the roof despite the war and attendant predictions, lower unemployment, growing GDP, and steady wage and job growth.

The Trump-hating cult wants failure at any cost. The Democrats hate it when things go well for the nation, so they must resort to lies to scare and deceive voters into allowing them to reclaim power—so they can fuel more inflation with Learning Centers, hospice fraud, USAID corruption, free stuff for illegals, and routing tax dollars to their favorite lefty NGOs or even the Democratic Party itself.

But if gasoline prices are the sole metric for those capable only of one-stage thinking, how is it that the electorate is being conditioned with histrionics about $4.36/gallon gasoline when it was $5.90 under Obama in May 2011 (inflation-adjusted), $5.82 under Biden in June 2022 (inflation-adjusted), and $6.30 under George W. Bush during the Iraq War (inflation-adjusted)?

The sky is not falling: the failing Democrat Party is, and it desperately resorts to any Alinsky tactic to regain its totalitarian racketeering perch.

This midterm tomfoolery distracts the nation from the profound threats that transcend partisan battles and should unite us in common cause. Our farmers and ranchers are struggling while spoiled consumers demand inexpensive food. Affordable energy reserves and processing facilities are a necessity for economic growth as well as stable food prices.

The federal deficit needs addressing, or inflation will pummel Americans of every political stripe—especially on food prices!

Tell your anxiety-ridden liberal neighbors that prices were higher under Democrats and will be again unless we all stop blaming Trump for things he has no control over and start addressing root problems. Of course, today’s Democratic Party is the root of most of America’s problems and stands brazenly in the way of any effort to solve them.

Democrats want Iran to win in its conflict with the U.S., even if it does have nuclear weapons; they want to lose Greenland; they want illegal immigrants to ravage American streets. For the same self-destructive psychosis, they want groceries and gasoline to be very expensive so they can win votes—and then make eggs and gasoline even more expensive (and blame Trump).

Don’t buy the inflation hype from the inflation party. They are saboteurs who cut off their own noses—and those of their children and grandchildren—to spite Donald Trump’s face.

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(Originally published in American Thinker.)