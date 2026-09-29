Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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James Hinsman's avatar
James Hinsman
Sep 29

I'm sorry to have to say this, but there is no political solution. There is a single party, not two. Voting is useless, like cheering at a Punch and Judy show. Don't shoot the messenger of truth.

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Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
Sep 29

As the author highlights, facts are important. A few more: over $20 trillion of investment into American manufacturing is coming into America over the next several years. Trump also understood that choosing to kick the can down the Iran Regime situation - with whom America has been at war with for 47 years - would have led to much greater economic disruption and many more deaths of people all across the Middle East. By working with Israel to decimate the IRGC's nuclear and ballistic missile program and capabilities, Trump has been able to bring the Iranian regime very close to its ultimate demise - and with a tiny number of American military casualties. While one cannot prove a negative, those who understand the political and military situation in the Middle East are confident in the direction Trump has taken in dealing with this incredibly complicated situation. I would recommend @FDD as the most knowledgable source: https://www.youtube.com/@fdd or https://x.com/FDD?s=20

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