Many Americans may wish that one day the nation can return to inter-party comity. You know, those “good old days” when we could politically disagree with our family members over a beer while the turkey was roasting and then sit down to carve it up and share bread on Thanksgiving.

Some may hope that once the controversial Donald Trump has finished his term, such normalcy will return. Not on your life.

In his insightful 2016 book, Listen, Liberal, or What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?, liberal pundit Thomas Frank laid out his own party in lavender for sacrificing policy in favor of a virtue cult that had abandoned the working class and become the party of Martha’s Vineyard elites, its sole message being to vilify Donald Trump and his supporters. Frank warned that this was a failed mission over time, but Democrats have doubled down.

Eight years later, it is evident that Mr. Frank had the liberal elites pegged. He wrote,

This is modern liberalism in action: an unregulated virtue-exchange in which representatives of one class of humanity ritually forgive the sins of another class, all of it convened and facilitated by a vast army of well-graduated American professionals, their reassuring expertise propped up by bogus social science, while the unfortunate objects of their high and noble compassion sink slowly back into a preindustrial state.

The working class did not thrive under Obama and Biden — the elites, technocrats, and NGOs did. When populist Trump rose as a counterforce to this betrayal, the Dems doubled down, and Trump Derangement Syndrome was born. The justification was that Trump was a scoundrel (itself a propaganda lie), and that anything he does (even lowering prescription prices and exempting tips from taxation?) is innately wrong.

But this was never limited to Donald Trump; it extended to all of his “deplorable” supporters. Dehumanizing the other has become the cornerstone of the bogus Dem party, which seeks to discredit anyone who does not comply with its growing list of intersectional purity tests. This is a uni-party that, in the name of “protecting democracy,” seeks to extinguish all parties but one and is willing to jettison the Constitution and engage in classic Alinsky power-grabs to do so.

Gavin Newsom recently demonstrated the post-Trump future by launching a grotesque and adolescent demonization of V.P. J.D. Vance. In a revealing interview with Jen Psaki on MSNow, Americans can view the post-2028 future of their nation:

Gavin Newsom: “Vance, for whatever reason, scares me almost more than Donald Trump.” Psaki: “Why?” Newsom: “I don’t know. I just, I mean, talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it. I mean, JD Vance and Marco Rubio were two of the most effective critics, just like that guy, what’s his name, Graham Lindsay, of Donald Trump. What frauds! What phonies. But JD is a unique fraud and phony, and he’s a little more dangerous, and the folks around him, these are not folks that believe. ... There’s a nihilism to the way they talk about the world. I know these guys. I literally know them, not figuratively.” Advertisement

One will note the typical left-wing projection here. The nihilists are those who seek to protect borders and uphold the Constitution, not the freak show of perverts strutting in front of children at Drag Queen Story Hour, mutilating children with puberty-blockers and genital mutilation, flinging the borders open, releasing criminals, hating America, calling to return lands to Native Americans, and refusing to stand to support U.S. citizens at the State of the Union address.

Newsom and Psaki conspiratorially nodded in agreement that Donald Trump will surely run for a third term. Noted Gavin: if, “God forbid, we don’t take back the House of Representatives, he may be on that ballot.”

I just wouldn’t put it past him. What he does, it’s the old adage “Once the mind is stretched, it never goes back to its original form.” All of a sudden, it’s socialized, now it’s normalized. Sorry, Jen, it’s a world we’re up against.

Newsom perverted the mind-stretching quote attributed to Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., who was referring to the beneficial influence of enlightening ideas that broaden the mind. Holmes was not inclined to view gender surgeries, open borders, and treating criminals as victims as enlightened concepts...but the party that can’t define what a woman is probably can’t go back to normal. And so you see two Democrats pre-emptively declaring the 2028 election stolen unless they win the midterms. They are seeding division, not supporting democracy.

Let us recall the BLM riots, the lies about Russiagate, the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop, lawfare against Trump, abridged freedoms on social media under Biden, spying on Catholics, etc. These people will do whatever it takes to stop Trump — and any other conservative.

The derangement is hardly confined to The Donald. When Elon Musk dared to search for Democrat thievery and fraud, the party of climate alarmism jettisoned Teslas with Molotov cocktails and accelerated global warming. Musk Derangement Syndrome evaporated once Elon left. Kennedy Derangement Syndrome persists daily. (He has a worm in his brain, and his cousin said bad things about him, dontchaknow?)

ICE derangement is the most current hate feast; Vance Derangement Syndrome may come next. The Democrats have become a hate cult, with no productive policies to offer — just lies and contempt for anyone who dares demur.

(Originally published at American Thinker.)