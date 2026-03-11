Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Lafe Allyn Pottala
2d

It really is all about hating Donald Trump, and it is so evident. I heard a statement the other day from some conservative; "if Donald Trump cured cancer, he would be accused of trying to put doctors out of business".... or something to that effect. And the difference between being conservative or libtard, is we actually try to implement policies that hopefully bring some benefit to the majority of folks, while liberals are generally not just stupid, but downright nasty people and bring nothing to the table. But as conservatives we can/do also give credit to the other side for things either attempted or done right. Bill Clinton, a morally corrupt individual, balanced the budget thru bipartisan work with Newt Gingrich, did welfare reform, did criminal justice reform... so it doesn't even hurt me to say Kudos Bill Clinton. And there are some old school Dem's who I would welcome to my Turkey Day table; Doug Shoen, Julien Epstein, Mark Penn come to mind. But it is the AWFL's who are ruining their party along with all the "victims" of the libtard education system. And Vermont absolutely takes the cake on the affluent, white, female, libtard's as well as being tops in the country in fucking our kids up! I just hope conservative voters get out in droves for the midterms..... we cannot hand any control back to the jackasses who think the BLM flag or Trans flag should be flying on the same flagpole as the American flag, or even flying at a school for that matter. Know the enemy and never let your guard down.!

Bonnie Potter
2d

So True - it is where we are today.

