Small Farm Republic

Sukey Watson
7h

The root cause is the dogmatic belief that carbon is the problem. Carbon is clearly not a problem if one actually looks at history, data, and past proxies for carbon ( we don’t have measured carbon levels back thousands of year but we have tree rings, ice core samples etc.) carbon is another villain that can’t be seen nor heard, felt, not smelled therefore just like a virus it can be blown into a terrible threat by dogmatic proclamations of how dangerous it is. Unfortunately carbon is a basic builds block of life as we know it. Greenhouse growers regularly infuse their greenhouses with carbon and the plants grow faster and larger. Large fields planted with solar panels require spraying with herbicides like roundup to keep the fields from being overgrown and overtaking the panels and also creating fire hazards. The whole paradigm is a Ponzi scheme fueled by fear, and of course the carbon credit and the fiat carbon credit scheme. Who pays when these fields fail and the panels must be recycled, disposed of , the Ponzi scheme fails etc.? That cost and risk will be socialized onto we the people and of course the profits currently being generated are private. Examples abound in our current economy of privatized profits and socialized risks and costs. Just look at the vaccine industry. Just look at many of our past environmental clean up programs.. the companies responsible were able to legally dump the cleanup onto we the people. This is what happens when we have a corporate oligarchy with its resultant system of legislation for hire, further enhanced by an entrenched bureaucracy which also benefits from the scare tactics and the socialized risk dispersement.

Cathy Moffitt Boyd
7h

I consider myself a pretty ardent "environmentalist," but if there is anything that drives me crazy, it's the commodification of nature to solve a climate change issue. Jensen, Keith, and Wilbert, in their book Bright Green Lies, describe the attitude of some environmentalists as "It's less about nature, and more about us" because they go by a misguided playbook to save both the environment and their high-tech consumerist lifestyles. I am not a member of that club.

A few years ago, there was some serious environmentalist infighting in Freehold, NJ, when the plan was to cut down 19,000 trees to build a 90-acre solar farm. How crazy is that? Similarly, I am against raping South Carolina forests for pellets that go to German wood stoves. Similarly, I am against corporations buying up arable land so they can profit from solar farms.

Unlike you, John, I believe that climate change is real, but attacking the symptom rather than the root cause is a huge misfire. Why don't we simply go back to respecting nature and the dedicated people who work alongside it? That would go a long way to solving the environmental problem.

Thank you for writing about this.

