The climate change crowd may or may not intend to undermine farmers and food production, but it is an obvious result. Displacing farmland with solar panels and “rewilding” fertile pastures to grow trees for carbon sequestration reduces available agricultural acreage. This drives up land prices, making it harder for young farmers to take the reins from the aging generation of US farmers seeking retirement. An additional threat to food supplies has emerged as low-cost feed sources for livestock are diverted to renewable energy production.

Diverting Cow Feed to Biofuels

Whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s announced that it is terminating its decades-old Cow Feeder Program in 2026. Spent grains from its distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, will no longer be provided to local farmers; instead, they will be reallocated to Three Rivers Energy, a renewable energy firm that will process the material into fertilizer and biogas.

This shift supports Jack Daniel’s corporate goals of sustainability and reducing landfill waste. Still, it is a devastating economic blow to the area’s farmers, some of whom have relied on the bovine food source of castaway corn and grains for 45 years. This is a growing problem for farmers around the world – what makes environmental sense for large corporations senselessly destroys small family farm holdings, reducing overall human food supplies.

People can’t eat Chinese solar panels or EV car batteries. Cows have been routinely maligned by climate alarmists like Bill Gates and John Kerry, while more corporations proclaim they will replace cows with plant-based foods manufactured in yet more factories. The claims against cows are slanderous – rotationally grazed cows sequester massive amounts of carbon dioxide in the soil, feed vital microbiomes, and rebuild eroding farmlands, which helps retain precious groundwater. Well-managed pastures sequester more carbon dioxide than forests, and certainly far more than solar panel arrays misnomered perversely as “farms.”

Solar Panels Aren’t Food

The state of Indiana joined the climate ideology circus, categorizing solar panel fields as farmland. International organizations, including the UN and the WEF, claim that agriculture is decimating the planet, and humanity must convert to a plant-based diet to “save the world.” But what food will people eat if the planet’s farmland is plastered with solar power systems and bug burger factories?

In the hierarchy of human needs, food occupies a prominent position. It is axiomatic that food is essential to human health. As physician-philosopher Hippocrates opined, “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food.” Climate change is proclaimed to be an existential threat, but famine is a much older foe of mankind.

In 2023, the journal Lancet weighed in on the dangers of food to man, and why diets had to be directed away from meats both for better health outcomes and to reduce global warming – to comply with the UN’s climate alarms, of course. The Summary Report of the EAT-Lancet Commission announced:

“Global food production threatens climate stability and ecosystem resilience and constitutes the single largest driver of environmental degradation and transgression of planetary boundaries. … A radical transformation of the global food system is urgently needed. Without action, the world risks failing to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement, and today’s children will inherit a planet that has been severely degraded and where much of the population will increasingly suffer from malnutrition and preventable disease.”

A Globalist Conspiracy?

This is upside-down. Ultra-processed foods, such as those made from plants to simulate meat, cause disease that can be prevented with grass-fed meats and whole foods. Burgers and steaks made by ruminants converting grass blades (God’s solar panels) to food prevent malnutrition. And even if the globe is warming from greenhouse gases, spewing forever chemicals, PFAS, and phthalates into the environment to manufacture renewable energy technologies is a toxic solution that inflicts preventable diseases like cancer.

Some people call these fantasists “manure-deniers.” Globalists peddling absolute control and techno-dependency demean cows and livestock as the source of humanity’s alleged climate problem in order to dominate food supplies. The Lancet’s EAT Commission claims people should only consume one cup of milk and half an ounce of beef daily – 18th-century prisoners likely fared better in the Bastille!

EAT Commission Professor Walter Willett, M.D., Dr. P.H., from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, declares in the Lancet report:

“Transformation to healthy diets by 2050 will require substantial dietary shifts. Global consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes will have to double, and consumption of foods such as red meat and sugar will have to be reduced by more than 50%. A diet rich in plant-based foods and with fewer animal source foods confers both improved health and environmental benefits.”

One need not be a farmer to realize what bogus bunk this is. Are these the same people who warned eggs and butter are bad to promote egg-free eggs and unhealthy margarine? How do GMO crops benefit the climate over grass-fed cows? Did Dr. Willett have a hand in the national food pyramid that prioritized cheap carbohydrates to bolster Kellogg’s profits and dangerously expand Americans’ waistlines?

Moore County, Tennessee, home of Jack Daniel’s distillery, is also home to hundreds of livestock farmers poised to lose generations of livelihoods because a Harvard professor with several letters after his name spews flatulent effluent about cows at a climate change conference. People need food to eat, not the Lancet to starve them.

As J.R.R. Tolkien’s Thorin, a dwarf king character from The Hobbit, wisely counseled, “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” Farmers and cows feed the world, not those who would starve humanity by controlling food supplies while fearmongering about “net-carbon.” America needs more farmers in government, and more bureaucrats shoveling slop to cows.

