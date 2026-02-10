Exploring the New US Food Pyramid
Alignment with Weston A Price Foundation recommendations for better health
I was recently privileged to engage in a lively discussion about the recent changes to America’s food pyramid with my friend and ally Hilda Labrada Gore.
Watch the interview here:
I am excited about the new food pyramid. No more industry-captured government agencies scaring me into eating margarine instead of butter, avoiding killer eggs or murderous hamburgers. Those 1970s TV commercials were ironically correct: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” In the end, Mother Nature was not fooled.
The Weston A Price Foundation has been helping families learn how to eat in line with Mother Nature rather than Big Brother Industrial Ag. My wife Jacqui and I raised our children on Sally Fallon’s Nourishing Traditions. As Hilda and I discuss in the interview, the new “upside-down” MAHA food pyramid has shifted federal recommendations to Americans into much closer alignment with what Sally Fallon has been telling people for decades.
One fact I neglected to mention in the interview is that the new dietary guidelines increased recommended protein intake from .8 grams per pound of body weight daily to 1.2-1.6 grams, which might not sound like much, but is a 50-100% increase in total recommended protein consumption. Now the nation’s farmers and consumers must work together to produce the nutrient-dense, fresh, whole foods required to meet those recommendations!
“The US Dept of Agriculture’s new dietary guidelines surprised the public when they revealed a completely flipped food pyramid. Meat, eggs, and butter appear to be back! But what difference will this make in our dietary habits? Can the guidelines weaken the appeal of ultra-processed foods? And what does the fine print in the guidelines reveal? John Klar, the author of Small Farm Republic and MAHA advocate, goes over the implications of this historic announcement and the alliance between the USDA and Health and Human Services agencies. He discusses the pluses and the minuses of the new pyramid, whether raw milk will ever be legalized on a federal level, and why millennials and Gen Zers’ food choices are giving him hope for the future. Visit John’s website: smallfarmrepublic.com To find raw milk: realmilk.com To identify local chapter leaders and real food near you, go to westonaprice.org Check out our sponsors: the New Biology clinic and Daylight Computer
Stay tuned!! The MAHA Revolution is still just warming up!
just small comment, about trypsin and chemotrypsin, two best pancreatic enzymes, helping to combat cancer, and MANY other diseases.. And now about the resources.
Many alternative MD's are advising people to eat RED meat, bovine, grass fed. Seldom you hear, eat pork. In regard to that, an observation from 2017, when one of the BEST supplemental US companies, with products many from ORGANIC resources, Garden Of Life, was 'bought' up by Nestle!!! People were told, it's good, they will 'expand' the health food market.
Just yesterday, Feb 2026, I received the following email from Nestle/GOF:
"Thank you for reaching out to us about Wobenzym®. We regret to share that as of December 31, 2025, Nestlé Health Science has sold the Wobenzym® brand and will no longer make or market these products."
Wobenzym WAS the BEST resource of BOVINE trypsin and chemotrypsin, now NO MORE available.
What is available? Porcine based enzymes, by other companies, for Americans and rest of the world... All 'driven' by a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation!!
Wobenzym 'disappeared' in Germany too, just checked recently.
Just wonder is it ROTHSCHILDs, who decides who shall eat pigs and who bo-vine?
ANd since we are talking CANCER, now between 2021-2026 we have CANCER EPIDEMIC, and exactly in that time, the best product to fight it with, disappears! Intentionally???
Thank you, John. About eating protein. I have three recommendations for people who want to get more protein into their diet. First, prep your proteins. With the exception of seafood, you can easily cook proteins ahead for meals during the week. I cook up meat and poultry proteins on one day each week. Then they’re ready to put into salads, soups, stews. I cook for me and my husband, who, as I’ve mentioned here before lost 18 pounds on my home cooking since October and says he’s never eaten better. I love the photo of Bobby Jr blowing out candles on a tomahawk steak on his birthday, but that doesn’t fit our everyday budget. So I buy a 2 pound flank steak every week from a butcher I know and trust. I reverse sear it, putting it in the oven at 225 until it reaches an internal temp my husband likes. He then browns it in a pan and puts it in the fridge. Every morning, he slices off enough for breakfast with three eggs. This is the most effective part of his weight loss. He has no desire to snack and says his energy is great during the day. I make two other meals which also include protein but are also high in vegetables and other proteins like beans and cheese. The second bit of advice I have is to buy Brodo Broth (or some equally good stock). https://www.brodo.com/ I do make stock, but buying Brodo has enabled me to put high quality protein into other dishes. I cook beans with it, I make easy soups, my husband has a cup of broth when he does intermittent fasting. My third recommendation is to buy meat from farmers who use heritage stock and raise them right. I get duck eggs from a local farmer. I buy heritage pork. Yes, it costs more. But people I know who take protein supplements rather than eat how we do spend a lot of money. But we need to get animal production back to what it was before it got ruined by industrial methods of raising animals with less fat. We need to make good meat available to Americans again. My mom, who recently passed away at 96 in perfect mental health, grew up during the Great Depression and she ate meat the way it was raised then, with fat.