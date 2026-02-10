I was recently privileged to engage in a lively discussion about the recent changes to America’s food pyramid with my friend and ally Hilda Labrada Gore.

I am excited about the new food pyramid. No more industry-captured government agencies scaring me into eating margarine instead of butter, avoiding killer eggs or murderous hamburgers. Those 1970s TV commercials were ironically correct: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” In the end, Mother Nature was not fooled.

The Weston A Price Foundation has been helping families learn how to eat in line with Mother Nature rather than Big Brother Industrial Ag. My wife Jacqui and I raised our children on Sally Fallon’s Nourishing Traditions. As Hilda and I discuss in the interview, the new “upside-down” MAHA food pyramid has shifted federal recommendations to Americans into much closer alignment with what Sally Fallon has been telling people for decades.

One fact I neglected to mention in the interview is that the new dietary guidelines increased recommended protein intake from .8 grams per pound of body weight daily to 1.2-1.6 grams, which might not sound like much, but is a 50-100% increase in total recommended protein consumption. Now the nation’s farmers and consumers must work together to produce the nutrient-dense, fresh, whole foods required to meet those recommendations!

I am grateful to all of my readers who support my work. Please share this video and my other articles with people who can benefit by the information I research and post here.

Stay tuned!! The MAHA Revolution is still just warming up!

