I realize not all of my readers are in Vermont, but the issue of a young student trying to bring intellectual light into Vermont’s progressively darkened schools is of national interest. It is shameful that there are many who want to allow only one political voice, including in public schools, often indoctrinating children into far-left extremism in direct opposition to the values of their parents or communities. That is by deliberate design, and I don’t know why anyone with the ability to think critically would allow their children to be subjected to such folly if they were aware and had any other options available.

In Barre, Vermont, two brave freshmen (Seth Fewer and Javion Kastner) sought to initiate a Turning Point USA chapter in their school, joining thousands across the nation. As a pathetically progressive uniparty state, Vermont has no chapter of the Constitution-based TP USA, and, to the disgrace of the Barre school system, not a single faculty member has displayed the courage or integrity to do so. So, these boys stood up for free speech and intellectual liberty by forming one outside the school!

An event is scheduled for February 20, 2026, in Barre, Vermont, to support these students and let them know that there are people in the Green Mountain State with brains who stand with and behind them. In a display of fascist-like oppression, the far-left extremists in Barre have tried to cancel the event at the Canadian Club, and some opponents of free speech attacked State Representative and School Board Chair Michael Boutin for agreeing to attend and speak.

Whether or not you are from Vermont, this dispute demonstrates how brain-dead and Borg-absorbed the Vermont progressives have become. After years of flying BLM and Gay Pride flags at public schools, those with vapidly numb skulls now protest that TP USA is too partisan and must be prohibited from schools.

One TP USA opponent, Lisa Liotta,

“….said Boutin’s participation flew in the face of the nonpartisan nature of public education governance. “The alignment of Chair Boutin with such a heavily politicized group risks transforming our schools into a battleground for that ideological conflict…. Our primary goal must be to ensure that every student feels safe, valued and able to learn without fear of political surveillance, intimidation or outright bullying.” ”

Oh, how trite. Yet, I have supported many children and parents whose children have been systematically subjected to trans ideology, sex education at an early age, and pornographic books in public school libraries. More, if those children dared question this inexcusable assault on their young minds by liberal extremists, they were rebuked, often disciplined, or even sent home for verboten acts like “misgendering” other children (which was difficult to avoid, since some kids change their genders about as often as their trans-indoctrinating teachers change their underwear). Using public schools to demand other people’s children employ an infinite array of fictitious “gender pronouns” constitutes unconstitutional compelled speech. BLM flags at schools were praised even after the repugnant, race-baiting, violence-seeding, and overtly racist organization was discovered to be guilty of rampant fraud. How quickly the Borg-denizens forget!

Another free speech opponent named Cassidy Lang complained:

“I believe that we should be building a community of compassion, empathy and inclusion that nurtures differences in support of learning,” Lang said during the meeting. “For that reason, I am thoroughly disappointed that the chair of our school board is involved with such an organization.”

Did everyone get the irony here, that an outspoken opponent of free speech liberties invoked “nurturing differences” in aid of prohibiting people with a view that differs from hers?

The threat to the systemic pollution of Vermont’s children’s minds by far-left teachers and unions is truth and free thought. This is why they are up in arms — because no one who can think critically and examine “real history” can embrace the foolish and false ideology of the progressive hate-cult. I wonder if these enlightened ladies would object to the current trend of trotting elementary school children out of class to protest against ICE agents, protecting pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and rapists from arrest in the bargain.

This is why Vermont’s schoolchildren have experienced a steady decline in test scores in core learning areas — their teachers are incapable of critical thought, drowning as they are in the emotional angst and crocodile-tear hand-wringing of TDS. Yet here they are objecting to discussions of the Constitution, saying something positive about America, or anyone speaking in disagreement with their (fascist) one-party idiocy.

This is also why I will be attending to protect and defend these students and speakers against the Tesla-keying, child-mutilating, viable-baby-slaughtering woke mob. It is admirable that these young students are standing up despite the laughable folly of those charged with nurturing their minds. Charie Kirk, looking down from heaven, is cheering loudly!

Come join us and show support, or risk Borg absorption and the higher taxes and lost liberties that accompany Vermont’s moronic far-left fiasco.

(The author with Charlie Kirk in Burlington, Vermont — after the (fascist?) Burlington community cancelled his planned event there and he switched venues and spoke anyway.)

Share