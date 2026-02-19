Small Farm Republic

Lafe Allyn Pottala
I just look at things very simply.....

The atmosphere is made up of roughly 21% of oxygen, 78% nitrogen and 1% other trace gases. Of these trace gases, CO2 is about .04%. And CO2 is considered the culprit?? Even when we exhale, we exhale only about 16% oxygen and roughly 4% of CO2. It takes a minimum of 16% of oxygen to survive, which is why we are able to mouth to mouth resuscitation successfully. And as everyone here remembers from school, that CO2 is what plants use to do what???? Make oxygen!! And yet, CO2 is still the culprit!?? As anyone who has read any of my previous posts knows..... I am not a rocket scientist. But the whole climate scam has gone too far. It, as everyone knows, gives politicians the ability to give their friends money, who will eventually give some of it back to them. And for the statement below, about why hasn't President Trump fixed it to "save the world". He doesn't need to save the world; he is saving us from continually being robbed of our money by the climate scammers!! Why didn't Obama save the world? Remember Obama WAS the "Messiah". Because he was busy sending checks for millions to his buddies! Remember Solyndra? $535 million to a company that didn't produce one single solar panel!!! Where was that place located again..... oh, that's right, California. The single greatest state of environmental scams.

Anyway.... apologies for the "rant". Climate alarmists are retards. (remember, John said we could use that word again!!) And to save our cows from these idiots, we should use some of their own tactics..... let's simply have cows identify as "endangered pickleweed mice". Then the left will all of a sudden put cows on 24 hour, armed guard!!! Forrest Gump said "you can't fix stupid"!! But we can fix criminal.!!!

I live in California where the Climate-Change-Industrial-Complex has been a fraud and the cause of major problems, economically, socially and environmentally. I always say I only trust 3 environmentalists: farmers, hunters and fishermen.

