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Mike Rodgers's avatar
Mike Rodgers
1d

Free speech is thorny issue and always has been but we've come a long way since flag burning became a free speech issue in 1989. Admittedly, I am still a little puzzled over the term "symbolic" speech but appreciate the concept. I imagine that the cross hanging in our church or the WWII statue in a park constitutes "symbolic" speech. Now I am not a fan of flag burning of any kind but understand that we must allow speech with which I personally disagree. But the societal changes between 1989 and 2026 have added further complexities to the debate. The advent of modern technology and the denigration of the Judaeo/Christian moral influence in our society, among other things, have contributed to the diminshment of free speech in the Western world. And there is irony in that many of those democrats who advocated the right to burn flags are the strongest voices in defining and shutting down "hate speech," even symbolic hate speech as on a wedding cake. There are clearly types of speech that are damaging to society. Incitements of violent insurrection and pornagraphy are two on my list, but even those are subject to differences of definitions and interpretations. As I said, it is a thorny issue.

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Richard Lane's avatar
Richard Lane
1d

"and Elon Musk will once again cross swords with regulators he contends are overstepping their Constitutional authority by canceling free and protected speech – even by an AI machine." I couldn't disagree more with this one, an AI with free speech? This is about a near trillionsire wanting to control the world with his own AI enhanced "free speech" wealth machine to build a monstrosity that stands to damage every individual human freedom, maybe it is time to call this out, as usual it is alll about him.

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