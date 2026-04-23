Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Jane's avatar
Jane
1d

This action demonstrates the further delegitimization of the "bar" as an upholder of legal standards.

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Stephen North's avatar
Stephen North
1d

If the left can’t have their way they want to destroy you. When I was growing up all I heard was how “tolerant “ the left was.

Remember “my body my choice”? Except when it comes to vaccines. Then if you “resist” you must be cancelled and loose your ability to make a living. Nazi! Killing grandma!

Military, pilots, “healthcare” etc etc.

No Kings!!! You mean king Fauci /Biden? Take the jab and you Can’t get it and you can’t spread it”. Joke.

Men in woman’s locker rooms…

And That’s just scratching the surface.

Lawfare gone wild. Submit!

Crazy town

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