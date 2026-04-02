Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Nicole Palitti's avatar
Nicole Palitti
4d

Many restaurants have moved to a paper alternative which is better than styrofoam, although sometimes coated in wax or plastic, so not perfect yet. Also paper bags and straws are more recyclable/compostable. We have to start somewhere and styrofoam is a good place, although separating it out from plastic seems silly. Styrofoam and plastic together are a huge problem in terms of pollution, ending up in the soil, water and the tissues of all living organisms.

We have to do two things if we love ourselves and this Earth, use less and stop degrading ecosystems, period. We seem unwilling to do this and get caught up in carbon doublespeak, politics, and ridiculous sustainable business initiatives and laws.

Use less, Stop destroying ecosystems.

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quantasee's avatar
quantasee
4d

The main problem with this, like so many other laws and regulations, is that it exempts government.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq83CLhxRgc&t=7s

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