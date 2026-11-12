Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Bob Scott's avatar
Bob Scott
2h

Excellent article, John! I've been using glass and stainless steel water bottles for years now, specifically to reduce my exposure to microplastics and unnecessary chemical contaminants.

What concerns me most isn't simply the growing body of research on microplastics, but how long these potential risks have been known and how slowly that knowledge has translated into meaningful public awareness and action.

This is another example of why I believe in taking a proactive approach to our health, questioning conventional practices, and doing our own research rather than waiting for institutions or industries to tell us there's a problem.

Prevention should always take priority over damage control. And informed consent is only meaningful when people have access to the information necessary to make educated decisions about their health.

Thanks for bringing attention to this important issue!

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
6h

I buy glass bottles and containers. Thank you for your article.

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