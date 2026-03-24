Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
6hEdited

John,

Another great article that just points out how much these left-wing lunatics hate our country. They despise anything that is good. Faith, family, community, safety, an economy that hopefully benefits all and so on and so on. I am so tired of their lies, their hatred of country, their willingness to do anything to anybody to remain in power or gain more power. Pure, disgusting evil. Look at the current "issue of the day". Government shutdown, so President Trump decides he is going to send ICE to airports in order to hopefully help alleviate some of the pain on both, TSA and the travelling public. And Hakeem Jeffries says, on national TV (although it was CNN, so perhaps not many people saw it), ICE agents will potentially kill innocent citizens in the airport. That motherf_cker is as despicable as they come. Along with Schumer and the rest. They don't give a rat's ass about Americans or America. They are all the same. And right now, it is Trump Derangement Syndrome..... but with their hatred of all that is decent and good, it will easily shift to "Conservative Derangement Syndrome" when the next conservative leader takes the helm.

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Mike Rodgers's avatar
Mike Rodgers
4h

It always amazes me at the bitter irony that those who often claim to be feminists push to legalize a profession that promotes and victimizes women as nothing more than sexual objects. We have a friend whose daughters both made this choice--one ended up dead from a drug overdose and the other beaten and dumped beside a country road. Much grief and heartache for all concerned. Unfortunately, this story is not uncommon.

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