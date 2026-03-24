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An effort to make Colorado the first US state to fully legalize prostitution (or, politically correctly, “sex workers”) has failed to gain sufficient oomph to become law. The initiative’s mega-flop reveals voter distaste for some ultra-progressive “social justice” policies.

George Soros at Work

The usual suspects have backed legalized prostitution nationwide. George Soros and his octopus of NGOs have been pushing (and funding) this policy issue for years. Jody Raphael of DePaul University College of Law published an article in the Journal of Analysis of Exploitation and Violence in 2028 titled “Decriminalization of Prostitution: The Soros Effect,” noting:

“[Soros’ Open Society Foundations’] rationale for full decriminalization fails to consider violence and coercion in the sex trade industry, misreads research, and does not include research from venues where full decriminalization of prostitution has occurred. Thus OSF and its grantees have created a partial view on prostitution that they advocate to the public. Those concerned with trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, coercion, and abuse in prostitution should be cognizant of these strategies.”

Social Justice Chaos

This perversion of logic and facts is a pattern in a multitude of social justice initiatives, including defunding the police (increases criminal threats to citizens), transgender ideology (exposes vulnerable populations to untested hormone drugs and mutilating surgeries), free needle exchanges and drug legalization (increases crime, overdoses, homelessness, and addiction struggles), decriminalization (invites vandalism, shoplifting, and assaults), voting fraud, open borders, and attacks on ICE agents.

Soros and his money funds an army of prosecutors and activists clamoring for anarchy, violence, and mayhem, always in the name of achieving some undefined future social Nirvana. This is the point of cultural Marxism: break down the rule of law, the family, and social strictures and replace them with new “norms” that applaud sexual deviance, approve physical assaults against those who disagree, and make martyrs out of such people as George Floyd, Alex Pretti, and Renee Good.

The assertion that Soros and his supporters are dishonest about the facts when advocating for legalized prostitution is easily confirmed. Vermont flirted with a similar effort to legitimize prostitution in early 2021 when ten legislators introduced a bill that incorporated this inflammatory, racist language: “Sec. 1. FINDINGS AND INTENT 19 (a) The majority of Vermont’s laws on prostitution were adopted more than 100 years ago and have remained largely unchanged since that time … Historically, these types of laws were used to prosecute men of color for having relationships with white women.”

Prostitution as Virtue?

That’s a pretty bold – and patently false – claim, written down as if seeking to codify such a profound slander against Vermonters (the first state in the nation to ban slavery!) would make it true. In fact, Vermont joined nearly all US states to ban prostitution by 1915 — not to discriminate against “people of color” but to protect women from libertine men and young girls from sex traffickers. Soros and his ilk apparently want the Jeffrey Epsteins and cartel sex traffickers back in business in order to stem racial oppression and the “marginalization” of criminal conduct.

Anti-prostitution campaigns began to flourish internationally in the 1860s, often advanced by alliances between the temperance and women’s suffrage movements. The League of Nations established the Committee on the Traffic in Women and Children in 1921, and the UN General Assembly adopted a convention for the suppression of prostitution in 1949. It seems these initiatives were not fueled by racist aversion to interracial dating.

Colorado’s prostitution legalization initiative wobbled on similarly deficient legs. The bill’s chief sponsor, state Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, launched his shallow effort (backed by the ACLU of Colorado, of course), claiming prostitutes were victims in need of legislative rescue, after he had conversations with a sex worker:

“I am convinced that the (current) outcomes for individuals who are involved in sex work are really harmful, and I think it’s doing a disservice to them — it’s doing a disservice to our communities. It’s not making us any safer … My hope, and my ask of the governor’s office and my colleagues, is to listen to the testimony that’s going to come.”

Colorado’s Fiasco Flops Hard

Few would challenge the claims that the outcomes for sex workers are harmful; they just wouldn’t list the enforcement of laws enacted to discourage the practice as the biggest harm. Pimps, criminal gangs, STDs, rapes, beatings, and dehumanizing traumas proliferate more from an unregulated sex trade than the institutional approbation of such practices through decriminalization.

In announcing the failure of his proposal, Hinrichsen again played the victim card, noting that he first decided to move forward after consulting with the sex workers who persuaded him to bring the bill:

“Ultimately, we all decided that having a very tense, long committee hearing, where they’d have to be in a room with a lot of law enforcement, religious leaders and other hostile voices — where they’d understandably feel at risk of surveillance, doxxing and threats/intimidation — wasn’t worth it given the lack of reason to believe the outcome will be changed.”

Those hostile religious leaders just don’t want black men dating women! (That was sarcasm.) Or maybe they disapprove of the sex trafficking trade and the ruined lives caused by it.

Hinrichsen is a dutiful Soros toady, knowingly or not. The Soros Foundation had poured more than $1 million into prostitution normalization organizations by 2022, including $185,000 to an entity called the Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) in 2019 and 2020. The SWOP mission statement characterized its pseudo-virtuous activities as “a national grassroots social justice network dedicated to the fundamental human rights of sex workers and their communities [with a focus on] ending violence and stigma through education, community building, and advocacy.”

Legalizing prostitution educates Johns to pull out their wallets, builds the pimp community, and advocates for societal decay. That seems to be the true agenda of the social justice assault on everything good and decent. The failure of Colorado’s latest stab at chaos offers hope that Americans are waking up to wokeness.

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(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)

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