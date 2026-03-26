Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
1hEdited

I love your articles - short and to the point. I didn't grow up on a farm but have actively farming with dairy cows for 40+ years in various ways, starting when I was in college. A $5 farm hand I was. Now as a farm owner we have to pay at least ~$14/hr and young folks expect weekends off (thus I work weekends, at age 63).

"Have any Marxist college students volunteered to shovel manure or worm steers to rescue failing farms?" Marxist or not, the work ethic of too many young folks lacks these days.

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
42m

Agree with the Dr's points below. And though this article is about beef, it is really all encompassing. It could be about any product, and the actors would all be the same. Commie professors and their "young projects" that they have to indoctrinate. Long ago, my son was going thru this indoctrination. I didn't battle with him, because I knew he would get a good dose of reality when he entered the real world. I always gave my kids an allowance for chores, like we all did when we were young. If the work wasn't done, the payment didn't come. Then he started working in high school and got his first paycheck. The defining moment! Dad; "why is my paycheck so small, what are all these taxes"? He is now a registered Republican..... and actually, apologized to me a while back for his previous positions. So, at least I know I raised good kids. They get it now.

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