This Christmas, Santa Claus may be delivering more Bibles than usual. Much like Americans turning away from ultra-processed foods that harm their bodies, many are rejecting toxic social justice ideology and the elevation of sexual “orientations” as virtues. Catholic, Orthodox, and Evangelical Protestant denominations have all seen substantial growth as the Yuletide season approaches. Being a devout Christian is now in vogue!

Woke Fatigue?

The alienation and anxiety of the global pandemic spurred an uptick in the faithful. Some converts seem disillusioned with the woke dogma that leverages race in every issue, portrays all men as evil patriarchs and misogynists, and celebrates sexual identity above character and merit – driving many to seek a more duty-bound and stable worldview. Young people, especially males, are flocking like sheep to conservative Christian folds.

Cultural violence, masked as liberation, also propels new entrants into orthodoxy. Charlie Kirk’s public assassination drew many viewers and listeners to his unapologetic Christian message, and the widespread celebration of the young father’s murder revealed the toxicity at the heart of too many social justice warriors. Kirk is hardly the only example – the celebration of killer Luigi Mangione, attacks on ICE agents (and Tesla owners), and calls to sever family ties with conservatives and to assassinate the president have pushed many to the altar of Christ.

The phenomenon is not confined to the United States. The United Kingdom – torn by roaming immigrant rape gangs, government censorship, antisemitism, and other assaults on British culture and security – is also experiencing a surge of young people seeking refuge in the pews. Even ultra-secular France is moving Orthodox. Catholic News Agency reported a survey showing “the highest numbers [of new catechumens] ever recorded since the survey began over 20 years ago,” with the 18–24 age group dominating conversions at 42%. Adolescent baptisms have surged, too.

Onward Christian Soldiers!

This development is disturbing to far-left secularists, who often ridicule those seeking a more disciplined and virtuous life, describing them as extremists suffering from “toxic masculinity.” They vilify young white heterosexual men, then double down on the attack if they don’t genuflect in repentance for their skin color and heteronormative proclivities. The opposite is the case: Young men in particular are rejecting pornography, promiscuity, and anarchy in favor of truth, trust, commitment, and community.

It is not merely ritual that is attracting the young to conservative Christian denominations. Many reject the moral turpitude of a culture that celebrates sexual perversion and the murder of those who do not conform to the new anti-Christian religion. Soy-faith versions of rainbow preachers who affirm every sin as something to revel in pridefully are losing the congregation. And far-lefties dismiss the trend as deplorable right-wing ignorance.

The Gnashing of Leftist Teeth

The legacy media denigrates young men moving to conservative, Bible-based faiths as “Orthobros” from the “manosphere,” pushing even more common-sense youth into the arms of the Christ-child at Christmas. Hillary Clinton joined the anti-Christian chorus recently, stating:

“The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by, you know, let’s say it: white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, it’s just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.”

Just a few years ago, many secularists scowled at the expression “Merry Christmas,” but more and more young people now have the joy of Emmanuel on their lips. The holiday – corrupted by materialistic gift-giving and decorated trees devoid of Christian symbolism – is being reclaimed by a resurgent Christian movement. It’s becoming a season less about Santa and more about the Christ-child.

