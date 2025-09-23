Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen North's avatar
Stephen North
7d

The word Brilliant comes to mind…… his debates were legend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
7d

Never knew of Kirk before his murder. Watching his videos has been an interesting experience, because even though my spiritual life is connected through Nature and not anyone’s “church,” I’m definitely aligned with Charlie on a number of values and in the respect that my life is in the service of the divine. He played an important role in his short life. His voice on family is something this nation needs. Raising your children should be an honor not devalued and loyalty, respect and commitment in a marriage is something our culture has not embraced. Very sad state of affairs for the children. Men in particular need to outgrow the “male model” they’ve been demonstrating for decades and learn how to be husbands and fathers,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture