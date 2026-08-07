Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Canada is shutting down catholic hospices because they won't kill their patients with socialized government Euthanasia. So this is a real tip of the spear issue.

https://youtu.be/dV_ILY9cjqY?si=TV-nMrwcZMgcC6_Z

Stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com

Reply
Share
Mike McAdams's avatar
Mike McAdams
19h

The Sisters do amazing work here in Kansas City. Donate to them- please. They do Gods work.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture