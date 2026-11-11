Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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pbow's avatar
pbow
21h

The authoritarian "utopia". Less users of socialist programs, earlier acquisition of pensions and investments and the resultant taxes. Less plebs to control. First, the powers that be create chaos and disorder, then complicit media disseminates it, widely, loudly and often. Coping mechanisms are pre-packaged; psychiatry, pharmaceuticals, social media.

And the dilution of religion. Jesus is there to comfort us, to walk with us. He offers everything that is truly meaningful. Assisted suicide and abortion are abominations.

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Janet Sellers's avatar
Janet Sellers
21h

We are now in the twilight zone-death doctors who no longer honor the Hippocractic oath broke open during covid and dehumanizing our world arises. It is evil.

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