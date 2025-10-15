Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pennye JN's avatar
Pennye JN
1h

Tariffs are a big portion of why equipment costs have risen, and while it makes sense to bring back manufacturing building factories and businesses takes more than a proclamation and a wish. This is from a serial entrepreneur. And yes, we are feeling the tariffs in the food industry. In the first Trump term, we had to bail out the soybean farmers due to unsound economic policies and here we go again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy L Wilton's avatar
Wendy L Wilton
3h

It makes so much sense, from a "sources & uses" standpoint to provide farm relief from tariffs. Akin to a gas tax being used to fund road repairs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture