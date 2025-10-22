Small Farm Republic

Farming Chef
11h

Thanks, John. We are micro farmers I guess,( we are not connected with any gov help/handouts and that is fine with us).

We already have more folks on our wait list than we will be able to supply grass raised and finished beef for in 2026. The price for calves is so high we cannot afford to buy them and raise them up on our pastures so we will be working with customers to see if they will be willing to commit to paying up front for their cow so we can purchase and then take to butcher for the our customers.

It is a very sticky situation- more folks waking up and wanting clean food- that's great! our prayer for years- but the cost is such we do not have the safety net to pay all upfront ourselves, so I'll be contacting folks to see if they want to join us rather than just be on the buy end.

I'm a simple person, I know it takes brains to be a farmer and I'm grateful to use what the Lord gave me to work our farm with my husband.

I'd prefer Mr Trump to just let the free market be released and not have his hand in rural affairs, but what do I know.

Happy fall, yall- get some winter seeds in the ground or even a pot and secure your fresh food from a local farmer!

Al X G
12h

Thanks for

always being on the US farmers’ side, John. However, not sure about The Don. Further analysis:

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/trump-to-import-argentinian-beef?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

