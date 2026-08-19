Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
8hEdited

Great idea! Chiropractic care is the best Healthcare for present and future. I first heard of it when I was 68 and have been going ever since. Unfortunately, in the past two years Medicare has fraudulently stated in the handbook that Chiropractic adjustments are unlimited. Truth be told; only 6 visits per episode. I have also been supporting the bill in Congress to review and upgrade Chiropractic care coverage. Starting children off with real, drug free health care is a heavenly idea. I am 75 years old and work full time to pay for healthcare. I requested a refund for the extorted premiums from Social Security: I do no drugs and buy no diseases. I want to pay for my healthcare not be forced to pay for SickCare.

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
9h

great idea!! I hope they keep going on this mission.

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