Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Hall's avatar
Andy Hall
2d

Congress can pass a law interpreting and enforcing the 14th Amendment to reject the Supreme Court's interpretation. The 14th amendment gives Congress the power, not the supreme Court, to say what the 14th amendment means.

You would have at least four justices approve that approach and I think you would find ACB and Roberts jumping on the textualism.

If only we had a Congress that actually worked.

Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
2d

NOT BY ILLEGALS

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture