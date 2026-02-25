Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Lafe Allyn Pottala
2d

John,

You almost didn't have to write this one, as we all knew what they were doing.... although, in all fairness, I did not know about cases being closed for "prosecutorial discretion".

Now, we all do know that this wasn't Joe Biden. He didn't even know when it was time to change his diaper; this was the evil, America hating, shitbags that controlled "his" administration.

And their hatred of America and its citizens was on FULL display again last night at the SOTU. To have to listen to the Dem's response, which was nothing but lies, was painful. But you have to study the enemy! Abigail Spanberger.... former CIA officer, which explains her ability to lie so easily. She campaigned as a moderate, won the election, and turned complete Socialist Zealot. Anyway... I, once again, digress. Apologies for that!

Stephen North
2d

We all watched it happen in real time…… the big question for me is; how was it allowed to happen and continue for years?!!!!! I thought the government worked for us! Wrong!

