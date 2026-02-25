(Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

It now seems the incessant rancor and disorder surrounding alleged ICE abuses might be a deflection to shift attention away from the core problem of illegal immigration and how it was openly encouraged under President Joe Biden’s administration. Recent statements by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama advocating for temperance in immigration policies signal Democrats may be concerned about the issue in the 2026 midterms. However, the Biden legacy of open borders, massive taxpayer subsidies provided for illegal aliens, and administrative policies that negated effective deportation proceedings all hang heavily on the party, which is seemingly fighting to prevent deportations of known criminals, as graphically displayed in Minneapolis.

De Facto Amnesty

An analysis reveals that Biden ensured de facto amnesty for hordes of illegal immigrants through lax prosecutions in America’s immigration tribunals. Under his Department of Justice, the Executive Office for Immigration Review terminated, dismissed, or closed nearly 1 million pending deportation cases in the name of “prosecutorial discretion.”

The White House claimed these dismissals were necessary to relieve an administrative backlog, which was itself created by open-border policies and generous monetary incentives for those in the country illegally. The perverse result was a sort of illegal immigration bulimia – the administration opened the spigot so wide that the tribunal system broke down among the waves of illegal aliens and required a “purging” of waiting cases to avoid utter collapse.

Audaciously, the former president undertook this wholesale assault on the nation’s immigration laws and its enforcement system while claiming that Donald Trump and Republicans were tying his hands by refusing to pass the laws he had proposed to stanch the flow of illegal immigrants.

In his March 7, 2024, State of the Union message, Biden blamed Republicans for rebuffing a bill that would have made it harder to get asylum. On June 4, 2024, he declared, “I’m moving past Republican obstruction and using the executive authorities available to me as president to do what I can on my own to address the border. Today, I’m announcing actions to bar migrants who cross our southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum.”

Immigration Nation

What is now known is that while Biden pretended to close the door on illegal immigration with his right hand, he was quietly opening the back door with his administrative left. As reported on Oct. 24, 2024, by the House Committee on the Judiciary and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement:

“The Biden-Harris Administration has used the immigration court backlog as an excuse to allow even more aliens to remain in the country. Instead of actually adjudicating illegal aliens’ cases based on the merits of aliens’ claims for relief — such as whether an alien has a valid and successful asylum claim — immigration judges under the Biden-Harris Administration have been tasked with rubberstamping case dismissals, case closures, and case terminations, all of which allow illegal aliens to remain in the United States without immigration consequences. … Through administrative maneuvering at both the Justice Department and DHS, the Biden-Harris Administration has already ensured that nearly 1 million illegal aliens can remain in the United States without the possibility of deportation — and that trend shows no sign of stopping.”

Such duplicity suggests that Joe Biden created the illegal alien crisis, then blamed Republicans for not fixing the problem while he worked aggressively behind the scenes to exacerbate the crisis. As Politico reported, “If the deal fails as expected, Biden aides aim to convince voters that Republicans stood in the way of solving the border issue for political reasons, while portraying Biden as a dealmaker who was eager to address the crisis.”

The Biden Legacy

Biden even pushed a rule (later overturned by a court) to provide illegal immigrants with health insurance on the US taxpayer tab. Billions of federal dollars supported SNAP benefits for them; billions more were spent housing them in hotels. As such lucrative offerings attracted more and more foreigners to the loosely guarded borders, Biden apparently undermined deportation proceedings.

Now that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are admitting that Biden’s border shenanigans went too far, the silver spigot for undocumented entrants may finally be slowing. Rampant fraud in Minneapolis appears to have included illegal immigrants abusing magnanimous US laws and public coffers: That gravy train has derailed. Efforts to tighten up voting laws promise to end voting by illegal aliens. And the Trump administration can reopen millions of the deportation cases closed down under Biden’s abuse of “prosecutorial discretion.”

As the midterms approach, Democrats may try to blame Republicans for the immigration crisis, but mostly, they have seemingly faulted ICE for daring to try to solve it. Biden’s legacy may haunt the Democratic Party far beyond his tenuous tenure.

(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)