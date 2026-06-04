Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
1dEdited

John,

I know you cannot see it right now..... but this is my "surprised face"!!

And the pant shitting puppet did not pardon all these people, it was the people pulling his strings with full use of the autopen. The most incompetent and corrupt administration in the history of our country. As I reiterate each time I comment.... these people on the left are insane. They do not care about this country; they just want it destroyed. And their stupid, fucking, brainwashed, minions are actually SO stupid, they have no idea that when their usefulness is complete, they too will become expendable and subjected to the sword. As an example, take a look at how many Demoncrats support illegals and terrorist organizations..... illegal aliens, Iran having a nuke, Hamas, Hezbollah, Al Shabbab (thru Somali fraud).... and now in NJ, they just put a guy in who was a character witness for "the Blind Sheikh" who was responsible for the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center. These people are just pure evil.

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Peter Fernandez's avatar
Peter Fernandez
1d

Socialist Utopia. I think Bernie may have said he calls himself a Socialist Democrat Progressive because it sounds better than what he really is, a Communist. My primos (cousins) from Cuba lost EVERYTHING in 1964, their homes, sugar plantations, and bank accounts, to the glorious Revolution of a the mass murderer, Fidel Castro. Had they not fled to my father, aunts and uncles here in Northfield, Vermont, they would have been shot. This nation, this state, is in trouble because of these "progressive socialists."

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