Gage Skidmore

One of President Sleepy Joe’s last-minute Autopen pardon recipients, a narcotics dealer, just got arrested in Vermont...for dealing hardcore narcotics! The case reveals the travesty not just of Biden’s unpardonable pardons, but the death and destruction wrought by Democrat policies that are soft on crime and hard on public safety.

Todd “Rocky” Jarvis was one of 2,490 prisoners who received clemency from President Joe Biden three days before Biden left the White House, on January 17, 2025. A Bronx native, Jarvis oversaw a sophisticated crack cocaine and heroin distribution network that used middlemen disbursed throughout the Green Mountain State to sell drugs from residential locations.

Jarvis pleaded guilty in 2012 to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to nearly nineteen years in prison. Prosecutors noted Jarvis’s decades-long criminal record in drugs and related firearms offenses. Then–assistant U.S. attorney Christina Nolan wrote in 2010,

His record shows that, even on parole, the defendant reverts to this behavior. He implemented the charged conspiracy while on parole in New York State, and he is currently incarcerated on New York State parole violation charges stemming from a motor vehicle stop in which officers found a gun in his car.

Following a multi-year investigation, Jarvis was finally imprisoned, yet Biden’s pardon provided a get-out-of-jail-free card. However, Jarvis was still subject to post-release conditions under the Federal Court’s Re-Entry Initiative Program in Burlington, Vermont, where he allegedly tested positive in April 2026 for cocaine twice and heroin once. The end of the line came when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) stepped in:

DEA’s surveillance revealed that Jarvis was associated with multiple drug-involved locations in the greater Burlington area, that Brown frequently accompanied him on visits to these drug-involved locations, and that Jarvis was making short-duration trips to New York City. These observations led law enforcement to interdict Jarvis on the evening of May 10, 2026, while he was returning to Vermont from New York City…. A search of Jarvis’ person revealed approximately 510 grams of suspected cocaine base and 24 grams of suspected fentanyl in his vest pocket.

Some people just can’t win for losin’. This is a common pattern for narcotics traffickers. The surveillance, monitoring, and apprehension of Jarvis is déjà vu for the arresting officers charged with protecting Vermonters from his dealings all over again, and for the prosecutors tasked with (yet again) ensuring he is incarcerated. Presumably, those publicly paid officials have other criminals they could be apprehending rather than re-arresting dangerous thugs Biden unleashed through his unfathomable pardons.

The Marxist mission to deconstruct America in order to impose a social justice Utopia employs not just commie Berkeley professors, but drag queens reading books to children in public schools, national borders opened to criminal gangs, Somali fraudsters diverting federal dollars from those in need, and overt systemic racism disguised as equity. Apparently, it also includes releasing hardened criminals back into society.

Biden’s pardons resemble a domestic Mariel boatlift, with Anthony Fauci and Hunter Biden as stowaways. Perhaps that was exactly the plan: Todd Jarvis is supposed to wreak havoc in Vermont.

Share

(Originally published at American Thinker.)