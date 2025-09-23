(Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) at RFK Jr. hearing on mRNA vaccine efficacy (PBS NewsHour/Youtube))

Bernie Sanders has become a rather sad case of a socialist gone to the Trotskyite dogs. The difference between what he preaches and reality is as glaring as the contrast between his New York City accent and his faux Vermonter act. This is why his recent attacks on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raise the inquiring eyebrows of those seeking truth: if Bernie condemns Kennedy, Kennedy must be doing something good.

Bernie’s comedic onesies rant at Kennedy’s confirmation hearing is hard to top, but the clownish Senator tried anyway at the September 4 Senate Finance Committee hearing. Bernie did not deny he has accepted money from Big Pharma, instead seeking to shield himself by claiming all the congresspeople in the room had done so — hardly a strong pitch. He also tried to discredit Kennedy by approvingly citing President Donald Trump as an authority for the wonderful benefits of mRNA vaccine technologies, another bizarre contortion.

Bernie encapsulated all the Democrats’ weird attacks against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a September 4 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, in which he wrote:

Did people make mistakes in responding to Covid? No question. But nobody, not least the secretary of health and human services, should ignore that these vaccines were an enormous and beneficial breakthrough…. While the medical community has understood that vaccines are safe, effective and have led to the elimination of polio, measles, smallpox and other diseases, Mr. Kennedy hasn’t.

Notice the weak logic here. People made mistakes, but no one is allowed to question whether anything was wrong with the safety or efficacy of the mRNA vaccine: that is verboten. No one is ignoring that the vaccines were a breakthrough: they are asking whether they worked as advertised by the government-Pharma alliance witnessed during the pandemic. Could the mistakes made have included rushing vaccines through trials, concealing known harms, concocting mask and social distancing mandates, or misstating the degree to which the novel shots prevented transmission or infection?

But note Bernie’s other bait-and-switch, displayed repeatedly during the hearings and ad nauseam for years now: mRNA vaccines are defended by invoking non-mRNA vaccines. This is definitely mixing vaccine oranges with apples. A reasonable person can ask whether mRNA vaccines were safe and effective without questioning polio or smallpox vaccines. And note Bernie is lying again when claiming Kennedy does not accept these other vaccines as safe or effective — he has recommended them and says he does not expect to change that policy.

It is the mRNA vaccines that Secretary Kennedy seeks to study more scrupulously, and Big Pharma’s usual lackey suspects are circling the wagons in fake indignation at the very thought. This propaganda is lost on more and more Americans who noticed they still got Covid-19 after taking the shots they were assured were effective. One does not need to be a scientist or U.S. senator to smell something was amiss with the hard sells and fearmongering during the pandemic. Many mothers do not want their infants vaccinated with an experimental mRNA shot when their children are at extremely low risk of harm from Covid-19.

Americans want to know whether they were lied to by the regulatory agencies in which they had lost trust long before Kennedy became HHS Secretary. Americans voted Donald Trump into office in part because Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” message resonated widely. The President installed RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary so that he could deliver on his promises to hold these “captured agencies” accountable.

So when Mr. Onesie himself, flanked by fellow Pharma money recipient Elizabeth Warren, howls derisively that mRNA vaccines are as trustworthy as smallpox vaccines and no one could possibly question their miraculous efficacy, many heads turn. This is where Sanders’ histrionics backfire with a bang, unleashing the Streisand effect.

Barbara Streisand unwittingly earned a name for this odd phenomenon when she filed a $50 million lawsuit to prevent public dissemination of a photo of her Malibu beachfront residence. Hilariously, the pic had only garnered a reported six on-line views prior to her litigation advertisement. After filing her 2003 lawsuit, that number quickly exceeded 400,000.

Bernie’s ranting efforts to condemn Robert F. Kennedy’s examination of the safety and efficacy of unsafe and ineffective Covid-19 vaccines have had a similar voyeuristic effect. After all, Kennedy has not abolished the vaccines — the CDC just isn’t recommending them for young, healthy children anymore and refers people to their personal physicians to weigh whether they are merited. This should hardly be controversial, even if the vaccines did work as government-advertised.

But the vaccines did not work as represented. Worse, doctors or researchers who dared question them were censored or cancelled during the pandemic. Any information that challenged the official orthodoxy was labeled misinformation, adding free speech infringements on top of bad medical technology.

Bernie’s raving madness is the perfect advertisement for citizens to closely monitor the ongoing effort to hold the government accountable for what transpired under the aegis of a national emergency. Sanders & Co wish to keep the carpets firmly lowered over what was swept under them; Senator Ron Johnson and the new CDC are dragging out the hidden data and Big Pharma studies that reveal not only that mRNA vaccines did not work very well and caused serious injuries, but that corporate America and federal authorities knew this and concealed the truth.

Perhaps Americans should thank Bernie Sanders for doing them the favor of unleashing the Streisand effect on the whole debacle. Vaccines that don’t work and injure children are far more important for public viewing than Barbara Streisand’s beachfront.

Thanks for reading Small Farm Republic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

(Originally published at American Spectator.)