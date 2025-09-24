“Evil must be opposed with courage and civility.”

This theme dominated the MAHA Action “Winning Together!” celebration at The Ned in Washington, D.C. , on September 15. The packed venue featured an array of speakers calling for an even greater commitment to making America healthy again in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s tragic martyrdom and escalating slanders against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his staff.

The event kicked off with MAHA Action President, Tony Lyons, introducing Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, who rallied the crowd, pledging a commitment to continue fighting for Americans’ health.

Dr. Oz passed the microphone to Secretary Kennedy, who delivered a passionate plea for Americans to unify. He spoke out against the hateful slaughter of the brilliant young Charlie Kirk – and he lambasted all those who have profited by making Americans sick through environmental pollution, food toxins, industrialization of agriculture, and the pharmaceutical products peddled as cures.

Secretary Kennedy shared his personal story fighting against tyrannical forces that sought to seize public assets, including land, waterways, and other natural resources. He accused these same forces of seeking to control and enslave Americans’ most precious asset: our children.

With somber resolve, Mr. Kennedy warned:

“They’re not just privatizing our rivers and our forests, and our landscapes. They’re privatizing our children. And they are turning them into commodities and making money from them. And the same companies that are poisoning our kids… and getting Medicare and in some cases Medicaid to pay for them, are then making trillions of dollars on the treatments for chronic disease. “They’ve captured the media. They’ve captured the scientific journals. All of the features of democracy are being stolen from us, centralized, and then deployed against us and deployed against our children. The battle that we’re fighting [involves] the dangers of big government that has merged with corporate power in order to steal every single thing that we have. Not just our wealth but our health and our children’s health, their futures, their aspirations, their ambitions, their capacity to lead a rich and fulfilling life.”

Dr. Robert Malone followed the secretary, invoking the civil engagement that Charlie Kirk had so successfully modeled. During his five-minute appeal to the gathering, Dr. Malone explained that the recent attacks against Secretary Kennedy were:

“....political theater designed to split off MAHA, one of the most powerful grassroots organizations to rise genuinely in American politics in decades, and splitting it off from Trump’s coalition because it is a threat. The beauty of MAHA is that it’s not left or right, it’s not Republican or Democrat. We all come together to follow the logic that we owe it to our children to make the world a better place for them…. “This is darkness…. But we can’t resort to vigilante justice. We can’t resort to the kinds of language that they’re throwing at us…. We can’t do that and be successful. I think we have to try to be like Charlie, have open hearts, approach those that disagree with us with empathy, and engage in real discussion. “What would Charlie Kirk do? Let’s try to be more like Charlie Kirk.”

Next up: Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Stefanie Spear. Lyons explained that unscrupulous media outlets have been ganging up against Stefanie recently in an effort to splinter and undermine the MAHA movement because they “are going to try to take down anyone who’s close to [Kennedy], anybody who’s getting good work done for him.”

Ms. Spear related how she and Secretary Kennedy had first met Charlie Kirk on the presidential campaign trail and were impressed with his intellect and warm spirit. This developed into a close friendship, culminating in Kennedy’s endorsement of Donald Trump in Scottsdale, Arizona, on August 23, 2025.

Spear made a humble, earnest appeal for MAHA unity, stressing the importance that all involved “share the importance that we all work together and most importantly we prop each other up.”

Never one to disappoint, Russell Brand spoke next, carrying the theme of what he dubbed “coming together in veracity” to its zenith in a 15-minute monologue steeped in Christian appeals. Mr. Brand likened the MAHA movement to the feminine side of MAGA, and called on Americans to overcome divisions in what he called a “deeper tribe”

“I’ve changed a lot because I’ve surrendered to Christ…. You know what the Christian view is of the institutions of earth, that they are controlled by the evil one. Maybe we’ve not been explicit enough about evil…. The presence of evil is detectable in these institutions not just through ineptitude but through the active poisoning [of humanity]. “I suppose what’s very encouraging about this movement that you’ve created, that Tony Lyons is leading so beautifully, is the opportunity for alliance on subjects around which it’s difficult to find dispute. You want your children to be healthy, don’t you? You think that people should eat healthy food, don’t you? And in this time of polemicism, polarity, and now, once again in your country, political murder, perhaps what’s required is a new temperance in our communication. “I feel that something is being exposed that if we can’t find unity in, there’s perhaps no hope for us. But maybe we oughtn’t to be looking into ourselves for hope but to Him, and inviting Him….”

As reflected in these excerpts, the overall tone of the celebration was somber yet hopeful. The MAHA movement is being driven not by the top, but by the grassroots base. Sorrow for Charlie Kirk only amplifies the determination of the MAHA movement and its followers to work harder, recognizing the magnitude of the stakes and the urgency of courageous, immediate action.

This was captured in closing remarks by organizer and MAHA Action principal, Leigh Merinoff, who thanked the MAHA supporters in attendance and across the country. Mrs. Merinoff optimistically declared the MAHA mission going forward: “Our intention is to activate these supporters in every state, and galvanize them to support the agenda of Secretary Kennedy, as we work to Make America Healthy Again.”

Key Takeaways:

– The September 15 MAHA Action “Winning Together” celebration in Washington, D.C., was filled to capacity, and featured Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Robert Malone, Russell Brand, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

– In the shocked aftermath of the horrific public assassination of Charlie Kirk, speakers invoked his legacy and example to call for individual courage, organizational unity, and peaceful dialogue with the MAHA movement’s opponents.

Share

(Originally published at the MAHA Report.)