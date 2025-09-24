Small Farm Republic

6d

John, is MAHA helping to rectify the status of doctors who spoke out during Covid? Those doctors who were stripped of their positions, whether they spoke out about the Covid vaccine or Covid treatments? For example, Dr. Paul Marik, who was doing successful research in the treatment of Sepsis was stripped of his certification because he recommended Ivermectin to treat Covid. As a Septic Shock survivor I'm appalled that the Covid-Industrial-Complex was able to do this.

6d

I hope they work with Congress to get some of the ideas and changes put into law so that when their terms are over it doesn’t just go back to square one. It’s all too important. As you can see, there is quite a pushback from all the TDS sufferers.

