Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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quantasee's avatar
quantasee
18h

So, this decision ought to apply to the current democrat Prop 4--another race-based trojan horse--would it not? If VT legislators succeed in forcing this on the ballot and voters fall for it, then the idiocracy wins, and the civil rights of anyone not favored by the political elite of the day lose. As in NYC, this will drive any sane and productive citizens that have the means to leave the state. As the pool of taxable workers shrinks, the "historically marginalized" will be left with just enough crumbs to maintain their dependency and vote while furthering their divisions to keep them angry and occupied. Eventually you run out of other people's money. Socialism=Communism=Fascism.

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
18h

Great article John,

The Dem's are the ones who introduced race into everything and only for nefarious reasons. First, it was to keep the blacks from being freed, then keep them from being equal, then to keep them from being able to vote, then to keeping them on the newly thought of "urban plantation". Now our Supreme Court is creating "Jim Crow 2.0" or "Jim Crow on steroids" depending on who you listen to. They cannot even fathom, equality over equity. Idiots all.

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